Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will suit up to end a short series with the Los Angeles Angels and hope to end a 3-game losing streak. This series has been nothing short of domination by the Angels, but we'll see if the Athletics have anything up their sleeve to avoid a sweep.

It's been a disappointing season for both the Athletics (56-99) and the Angels (69-86), with both teams being eliminated from the postseason in a tough American League. Bottom of the AL West against the middle of the AL West tonight at Angel Stadium.

No team ever wants to see Angel's MVP candidate Shohei Ohtani on the mound against them, especially a team that is as miserable right now as the Oakland Athletics.

With Ohtani's home record of 6-4 and an ERA of 2.00, this is most likely the final blow from the Angels to lock up the sweep in Oakland. If that wasn't bad enough, Cole Irvin takes the hill for the Athletics with a much less impressive statline on the road. Stepping up with a 4-7 away record and an ERA of 5.17, we think we'll see where the smart money plays tonight.

Trout continued his September run last night with another home run, paired with a shot later in the 8th inning from Ward to keep the Angels moving. There's no doubt the Angels have the firepower on offense on any given night, but paired with the firepower in their ace pitcher, we don't think we have much to debate about what is in store for the Athletics tonight. It looks like the losing streak will continue on, let's bring out the brooms.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles, Angels Stadium

Date and Time: Thursday September 29, 9:38 PM EST

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Betting Odds

Oakland Athletics: Moneyline (+215), Spread (+1.5)

Los Angeles Angels: Moneyline (-255), Spread (-1.5)

Over/Under Total: Over 7 (-115), Under 7 (-105)

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels: Pick

It's hard to think Ohtani could ever be on the field for the Angels and not be the main event. That very idea will flow into the lock pick of the night for the Angels - Athletics series closeout.

While Ohtani looks to stay relevant in the MVP debate, he's running out of pitching outings to prove the award is his. We see Ohtani over 7.5 strikeouts at -120 and a win for the Angels.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

If Ohtani can bring the pitching power we're betting on, with a combination of some continued spark at the plate for the Angels, we see no way that the Athletics can keep this close enough to matter tonight.

Prediction: Los Angeles Athletics (-2.5) tonight and will dominate the Athletics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far