Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

A two-game series between the Oakland Athletics and the Atlanta Braves starts Tuesday night. Both teams are coming off a win. With the Braves near the top of the league and the A's near the bottom, it will be an interesting contest between teams in contrasting situations.

"Heading West" - Athletics

The Athletics are last in the American League West. They are far behind all the other teams in the division. Terrible home and away records have left them 37 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros. Now already out of the race, they should look to play more freely and without pressure. It will be extremely difficult to dismantle a team like the Braves.

Atlanta has been brilliant and well-balanced on all fronts. They have immense firepower in their belly as well as seasoned pitchers, showing all the other teams why they are the defending champions. The Braves are currently on a 7-3 run and will aim for a clean sweep against the Athletics. Above them are only the New York Mets.

"Break out the brooms!" - Braves

The two-game series between the Athletics and the Braves starts on Tuesday night. The Athletics have nothing to lose and should just go all out against the Braves. They could even look to experiment with their squad and bring out new options. Whatever is said and done, Atlanta will take an easy win.

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Match Details

Match: Atlanta Braves @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Odds: Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +190 +1.5 (+110) U 8 (-115) Atlanta Braves -225 -1.5 (-130) O 8 (-105)

Odds heavily favor the Braves for Game 1.

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Pick

Kyle Wright is probably the best pitcher on the Braves' team at present. His records, statistics, and game do all the talking. He had a good last outing on September 1 against the Colorado Rockies. Through seven innings, Wright managed 6 Ks. He has proven to be a beast of a pitcher for Atlanta. He will look to crush the weaker Oakland side.

Kyle Wright has emerged as one of the best this season and is the pick of the game.

Kyle Wright: Season Statistics

GP IP H R W/L SO WHIP ERA 25 154.2 131 52 17/5 150 1.13 2.85

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves: Prediction

Game 1 has to be a clear-cut victory for the Braves. Looking at the recent form of both teams, the momentum is definitely with the away side. Even if the entire home crowd comes in to support Oakland, the task is too difficult. Expect 'The Bravos' to take Game 1 without sweating a lot.

Pick/Prediction: Braves -225

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt