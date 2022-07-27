Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will be home to play the Houston Astros on Wednesday afternoon. The Athletics beat the Astros 5-3 on Tuesday, bringing their record to 37-63 this year. The Astros are now 64-34 this season after these two series defeats.

Oakland has been a bad team at home, holding just a 16-34 record when hosting this year. Houston still has a healthy 11-game lead over the Seattle Mariners heading into Wednesday's matchup.

"add it to the win column" - Athletics

Cole Irvin has been very good this season, carrying a 3.08 ERA, and he'll be pitching against a solid Astros lineup. Last start, Irvin threw seven frames, surrendering three hits and just one earned run while he K'd a season-high eight batters. The Oakland left-hander has been very solid in his home stadium this season, carrying an excellent 1.63 ERA at the Coliseum.

Irvin is familiar with Houston's lineup as he's faced them twice this year, allowing just three earned runs in 11 2/3 frames. Oakland took the loss in both contests despite Irvin's performances. In this series, the Astros' bats haven't gotten going yet, and Irvin will look to shut them down on Wednesday.

Cristian Javier will be taking the hill for Houston. He is 6-5 with a 3.62 ERA this year. He has been dependable this season, and he'll be pitching against a terrible Athletics lineup that is ranked #29 in runs per game. Javier threw five innings in his last outing, allowing two hits and one earned run.

"Cristian Javier, Nasty 80mph Slider." - Rob Friedman

Lately, the right-hander has been consistent, carrying a 3.03 ERA in his past six starts. Oakland averages 3.4 runs per game, but this series, they've put up 12 already. Javier should be able to hold the home team closer to their regular offensive output on Wednesday.

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 27, 3:37 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Houston Astros -205 -1.5 (-120) Over 7.0 (-115) Oakland Athletics +175 +1.5 (+100) Under 7.0 (-105)

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Best Picks

Cristian Javier averages around 5 1/3 innings pitched per start this year. Houston tends to use their bullpen earlier in games, and Javier has yet to record an out in the sixth inning in three straight starts.

Pick: Cristian Javier Under 18.5 Outs Recorded (-154)

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Betting Prediction

The Astros will be trying to avoid a sweep on Wednesday against the worst team in the American League. Oakland has won just eight of their previous 30 games following a win, and they're also 3-10 in Irvin's last 13 starts. Expect the visitors to prevent the sweep and win the series finale.

Pick: Astros -1.5 (-120)

