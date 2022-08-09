Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 8 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will be playing the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The Athletics were defeated by the San Francisco Giants 6-4 on Sunday to fall to 41-68 on the year. The Angels now find themselves at 46-63 on the season after their 6-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners. Oakland has been exceptionally bad at RingCentral Coliseum this year, holding just a 17-36 record there.

Cole Irvin will be on the hill Monday for the Athletics. He is 6-8 with a 3.04 ERA through 19 starts this season. Recently, the southpaw has been even better, sporting a 2.03 ERA in his last six outings. Irvin does have a 4.34 expected ERA, which means that his regular ERA should be higher.

The Athletics' lefty has been great in his home park this year, carrying a 1.73 ERA while in his pitcher-friendly park. The Angels' lineup has been bad for months, and without Mike Trout, they don't have many intimidating hitters.

Jose Suarez gets the ball Monday for the Angels, carrying a 2-4 record and a 4.99 ERA. Lately, the left-hander has gone 10 1/3 innings without allowing a run in his last two starts. The Oakland offense is averaging 3.1 runs per game in their last seven and just 2.8 at home this year.

Suarez and Irvin matched up last Tuesday, and in that contest, Suarez threw five scoreless frames. Irvin pitched well too, tossing six innings of two-run ball. This rematch should feature some good pitching once again.

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Monday, August 8, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +106 +1.5 (-205) Over 7.5 (-105) Oakland Athletics -116 -1.5 (+170) Under 7.5 (-115)

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

With two of the worst lineups in the American League matched up, expect the first five innings to feature little scoring. The A's aren't usually tabbed as favorites, but with Irvin on the hill, it makes sense that they're slight favorites tonight at home. As favorites, the total has gone under in 16 of the last 26. Suarez and Irvin shut these lineups down less than a week ago, and neither lineup has gotten better since.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-130) & First 5 Innings Under 4 Runs (-120)

