Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will be at home to face the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The Marlins took care of the Athletics 3-0 on Monday, moving to 53-69. Oakland is now 45-78 after losing Monday's matchup. Edward Cabrera pitched a gem for Miami, completely shutting down Oakland's bats.

Oakland has been poor at home this year, down to a 19-41 record at RingCentral Coliseum. They've dropped 12 of their last 16, which is awful.

Oakland will send out Zach Logue, who holds a 2-7 record and a 6.55 ERA. The Marlins offense is averaging 2.4 runs per game in their past seven, which could help the struggling lefty.

In his last 9 2/3 frames, Logue has surrendered a whopping 13 earned runs. Logue has given up a lot of baserunners, as evidenced by a 1.60 WHIP, in his previous three outings. The Marlins haven't hit much, but they might be able to have more success against a slumping Zach Logue.

Pablo Lopez will be taking the mound Tuesday. He is 7-8, with a 3.83 ERA in 24 starts. He was lit up during his last outing, going 4 2/3 frames. Overall, he surrendered six hits and six earned runs while punching out two versus the San Diego Padres. The right-hander's recent performances have dipped after a solid start, sporting a 9.00 ERA in his last four starts.

The Miami right-hander has been pretty good away from home this year, sporting a 3.34 ERA on the road this season. Oakland has a pitcher-friendly park, too, and they scored less at home this year. Lopez was very dominant the first few months, and we could see him dominate a weak A's lineup tonight.

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins -134 -1.5 (+130) Over 7.0 (-120) Oakland Athletics +124 +1.5 (-155) Under 7.0 (+100)

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

The Marlins have scored the fewest first-inning runs in the league, likely due to a weak top of the lineup. Pablo Lopez, on the other hand, should hold the A's scoreless in the first, who have also barely scored in the opening innings. Expect six outs here before a run crosses on Tuesday.

Pick: No Runs First Inning (-128)

Oakland Athletics vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

Both of these clubs have struggled to score runs all year. Last night we saw the home team get shut out, and tonight we could be in for another meager offensive output. The Marlins, being on the road here, have the starting pitching advantage. They should go on to take the second game of the series.

Prediction: Marlins ML (-134) & Athletics Team Total Under 3 Runs (+100)

