Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will host the New York Mets in Game 2 of their three-game MLB series at the Oakland Coliseum on Saturday (September 24) afternoon. The Mets lead the series 1-0.

The Mets beat the A's 9-2 last night, taking their season record to 96-56. They're now 2.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East as they look to clinch the division. Their winning percentage is 0.629, and they're 6-4 in their previous ten games and have a winning road record of 45-30.

The Athletics, meanwhile, have had a difficult year and are last in the American League West division. They have a victory percentage of 0.367 and have only won 55 games. With a 25-49 record at home, they haven't won enough games.

The A's will start Ken Waldichuk on the mound. He has recently made his transition from the minor leagues. He's 0-2 this season with a 1.58 WHIP.

He has had a terrible start to his pitching career in the major leagues but will hope to put up a decent performance here, but he will have his task cut out.

The Mets will start homegrown and a crowd favorite of Mets fans, Jacob deGrom, on the hill against the A's. He has an ERA of 2.32, a 0.61 WHIP, and a W-L of 5-2.

DeGrom is a seasoned strikeout thrower and has been sublime on the mound since returning to the roster after recuperating from injury.

Match Details: Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets

Fixture: New York Mets @Oakland Athletics

Saturday, September 24; 1:07 pm EDT

Venue: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New York Mets -380 -1.5 (-170) Over 6.5 (-115) Oakland Athletics +310 +1.5 (+145) Under 6.5 (-105)

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets best picks

DeGrom has a seriously good K/9 rate this season. He's one of the best strikeout pitchers in the world right now.

He commanded his wins by obliterating the opponents' hitting unit by dishing out some nasty punchouts. The A's do get struck out a lot as a unit, so expect Jacob to take advantage of an underwhelming hitting unit.

Pick: Jacob deGrom Over 8.5 strikeouts (-145)

Oakland Athletics vs New York Mets Prediction

Both teams will want to win, but the odds favor the Mets. The Mets have had success recently, winning eight of their last nine games. Athletics have had trouble scoring.

Mets Over 6.5 (-115)

