Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will take on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday (September 20) night in MLB action. The two American League West opponents will match up with only one team fighting for the playoff, as the other's season has been over for months.

The Athletics lost on Sunday to the Houston Astros to drop to 53-94 on the year. The visiting Mariners, meanwhile, are 81-65 after their win over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

Oakland has been pretty poor at home this year; they've lost ten of 12 to Seattle in Oakland. Meanwhile, the Mariners have a 42-33 away record this season and overall have also beaten up on the As since the start of last season.

JP Sears will be taking the mound Tuesday for the Athletics. He is 4-2 with a 3.89 ERA in nine starts and will look to bounce back. This Mariners offense he'll be up against ranks 20th in runs per game, and usually, Seattle relies on strong pitching to lead them to victory.

Sears, recently, has seen his performances dip, as he has allowed 11 earned runs in his last six innings, spanning two outings. After he was shipped to Oakland from the New York Yankees, Sears started off really strong, but he has regressed since then.

One explanation for that is that Sears has a 4.97 expected FIP, suggesting that he has been lucky so far this year, especially up to two starts ago. Expect Seattle to get to him, despite the fact they are under .500 versus left-handed starters this year.

Seattle will send out Luis Castillo for Tuesday's contest. He has a 7-5 record with a 2.68 ERA in 22 starts. Last start, he was solid, going six shutout innings, allowing four hits and K'd nine. With Seattle, Castillo has been great, and lately, he's holding a minuscule 1.52 ERA in his last four appearances.

The Mariners' right-hander has been impressive away from home this year, too, as he has a 2.56 road ERA on the year, and Oakland's park is very pitcher-friendly. Castillo did get hit around by the A's in late August, but expect him to fare better tonight.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Luis Castillo, Disgusting 99mph Two Seamer 🤮



19 inches of Run. Luis Castillo, Disgusting 99mph Two Seamer 🤮19 inches of Run. https://t.co/hpX0st6O2K

"Luis Castillo, Disgusting 99mph Two Seamer" - Rob Friedman

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 9:40 pm EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -205 -1.5 (-115) Over 7.0 (+100) Oakland Athletics +175 +1.5 (-105) Under 7.0 (-120)

Oakland Athletics vs Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

Castillo has been lights out for the most part since coming over from Cincinnati at the trade deadline. Seattle has a pretty good chance of making the playoffs, but they will fight to get into the first or second wildcard spot, so this game is crucial. Back the Mariners to lead through five on Tuesday.

Prediction: Mariners First 5 Innings -0.5 (-130)

