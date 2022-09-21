Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Oakland Athletics will take on the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday (September 21) night. The Athletics handled the Mariners 4-1 on Tuesday to improve to 54-94 this season. Seattle, meanwhile, currently holds a 81-66 record this year after the defeat.

Oakland has been a bad team while at home, despite Tuesday's win. They've now been able to hit Luis Castillo, one of the premier pitchers in the MLB, twice, and will hope that their bats can do enough tonight.

Seattle has been one of the better road teams this year, even though they lost the series opener. The Mariners are now in the third wild card spot, but they're neck and neck with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

James Kaprielian, who is 3-9 with a 4.70 ERA over 23 starts, will start for Oakland on Wednesday. The Mariners offense that he'll be up against has been very mediocre all year, ranking 19th in runs per game and 15th in OPS.

Kaprielian has looked a lot better too, allowing just four earned runs in his previous 11 2/3 frames. The Oakland right-hander did well against the Houston Astros, but overall he has been subpar at home this year, carrying a 5.87 ERA at RingCentral Coliseum.

Let's see if Kaprielian can perform well against Seattle after his club held them to just one run last night.

Seattle will likely send out hurler Robbie Ray, who currently holds a 12-10 slate with a 3.72 ERA. He didn't fare too well last time out, going five frames and allowing eight hits and five earned runs, while fanning five in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Overall though, the southpaw has been pretty solid, carrying a 3.03 ERA in his previous six outings. Oakland is a very weak hitting team, especially at home. They've also gone just 13-26 against lefty starters, so Ray could help the Mariners even up the series with a good display in this game.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Oakland Athletics.

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 9:40 p.m. EDT.

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California.

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -205 -1.5 (-115) Over 7.0 (-120) Oakland Athletics +175 +1.5 (-105) Under 7.0 (+100)

Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

Most of the head-to-head matchups between these two teams this season have been relatively low scoring affairs. In fact, the under has hit in five of the last seven meetings.

Expect Kaprielian to build off of his strong start in Houston and hold Seattle scoreless for the first frame. Ray, on the other hand, should be able to record three quick outs facing the second-lowest scoring team in the MLB.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-155)

