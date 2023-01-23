Oakland vs Detroit Mercy Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 23| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Oakland Golden Grizzlies are off to an 8-12 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fifth in the Horizon Conference, and are coming off a win against the IUPUI Jaguars. Trey Townsend and Jalen Moore stepped up on that night to score 26 and 27, respectively, to take their team to a six-point win in their last outing.

They will now take on the Detroit Mercy Titans, who are on an 8-12 start to the season, seventh in the same conference, and are on a two-game winning streak, defeating the IUPUI Jaguars (89-77) in their previous outing. Antoine Davis simply ruled the court, smashing 42 points in the win. They will now host this game at the Calihan Hall on Monday (January 23) where they will look to secure their third consecutive win. The Golden Grizzlies, on the other hand, will be looking to get their second consecutive win.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs Detroit Mercy Titans: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Oakland Golden Grizzlies +175 +5 (-110) O 152 (-110) Detroit Mercy Titans -210 -5 (-110) U 152 (-110)

The Golden Grizzlies are in the mix of things at the moment, struggling to stay alive in the conference. Their conference record is decent at 6-3 whereas the away record is 3-6. The team is above the average mark in offense, scoring 72.9 points per game, which ranks 152nd in the nation, along with 29.0 offensive rebounds while conceding 76.4 points per game, which ranks 336th in the nation.

The Detroit Mercy Titans also share the same win/loss situation as the Golden Grizzlies, however, their conference record is 4-5 whereas the home record is decent at 5-2. The team is well above the average mark in offense, scoring 76.3 points per game, along with 33.3 offensive rebounds while conceding 76.9 points per game, which ranks 339th in the nation.

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs Detroit Mercy Titans: Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Detroit Mercy Titans

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 2023, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Calihan Hall, Detroit, Michigan

Oakland Golden Grizzlies vs Detroit Mercy Titans: Prediction

The Titans are 9-1-1 against the spread in their last eleven games against a team that has a winning percentage of less than .400. They have a poor 1-9 record against Oakland in their last ten meetings. Considering the current situation, Detroit has a worse conference record compared to the Golden Grizzlies. However, they are on a winning streak and are hosting the game, which gives them a definite chance tonight.

Final Prediction: Titans -5 (-110)

