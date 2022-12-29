Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 29 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder (15-19) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 130-114 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Their opponents tonight, the Charlotte Hornets (9-26), are currently on a two-game losing skid.

The Thunder have been carried on offense by team MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The star point guard trounced the Pelicans with a whopping 44 points last week. The Hornets, meanwhile, have floundered badly for much of this season. Even with star point guard LaMelo Ball back on the court, the Charlotte crew are 2-4 in their last six games.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Match Details

Fixture: Thunder @ Hornets

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

On the Thunder's front, power forward Chet Holmgren is out following a second foot operation earlier this month. Power/small forward Ousmane Dieng is out with a fractured wrist. Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out with an ankle injury. Power/small forward Aleksej Pokusevski is out with a leg fracture.

On the Hornets' end, small forward Cody Martin is out due to a knee procedure last month. Shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. is doubtful due to a hand injury. Center Nick Richards is out with an ankle injury. Point guard Dennis Smith Jr. is questionable due to ankle issues.

Player Team Injury Status Chet Holmgren Thunder Foot Out Ousmane Dieng Thunder Wrist Out Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Thunder Ankle Out Aleksej Pokusevski Thunder Leg Out Cody Martin Hornets Knee Out Kelly Oubre Jr. Hornets Hand Doubtful Nick Richards Hornets Ankle Out Dennis Smith Jr. Hornets Ankle Questionable

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Thunder +1 (-110) Ov 241.5 (-110) -105 Hornets -1 (-110) Un 241.5 (-110) -115

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Charlotte Hornets Starting 5s

Thunder - PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG: Josh Giddey, SF: Luguentz Dort, PF: Jalen Williams, C: Mike Muscala

Hornets - PG: LaMelo Ball, SG: Terry Rozier, SF: Gordon Hayward PF: PJ Washington, C: Mason Plumlee

Thunder vs. Hornets Prediction

The Thunder are on fine form right now for the most part and have bounced back from their five-game losing skid earlier this month. On offense, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is their ace. Shooting guard Josh Giddey has also looked sharp lately. Defense has improved lately as well, but the team has often struggled on the road, which does not bode well for tonight.

The Hornets, meanwhile, are coming off of a grueling six-game road trip. LaMelo Ball is back and finding his feet but his point-scoring is not at the level of Gilgeous-Alexander right now. Overall, the team is struggling on offense at the moment and the potential absence of Kelly Oubre is only going to exacerbate that issue. Considering their poor run of form at home this season, the Hornets could be in for another defeat tonight.

Prediction: Thunder +1 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes