Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 10 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 120-109 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Their opponents tonight, the Miami Heat (21-20), most recently suffered a razor-thin 102-101 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Thunder are 3-1 in their past four games. They secured an impressive 150-117 upset over the Boston Celtics before surprisingly falling to the Orlando Magic. They're now on back-to-back wins against the Wizards and the Mavericks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the charge on offense for the team. The Heat, meanwhile, are 2-2 in their past four games.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Match Details

Fixture: Thunder @ Heat

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 07:40 p.m. ET

Venue: American Airlines Arena, Miami, Florida

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Injury Report

On the Thunder's front, power forward Chet Holmgren is out with a foot injury. Power/small forward Ousmane Dieng is out with a hand injury. Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out with an ankle injury. Power/small forward Aleksej Pokusevski is out with a leg fracture.

On the Heat's end, center Omer Yurtseven is out following an ankle operation. Small forward Nikola Jovic is out with a back injury. Shooting guard/small forward Duncan Robinson is out with a finger injury. Center Bam Adebayo is questionable due to a wrist contusion. Small forward Caleb Martin is out with a quadriceps injury. Point guard Gabe Vincent is probable despite recent knee issues. Point guard Tyler Herro is questionable due to left Achilles soreness. Power forward Udonis Haslem is questionable due to right Achilles issues. Point guard Kyle Lowry is out with a knee injury.

Player Team Injury Status Chet Holmgren Thunder Foot Out Ousmane Dieng Thunder Hand Out Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Thunder Ankle Out Aleksej Pokusevski Thunder Leg Out Omer Yurtseven Heat Ankle Out Nikola Jovic Heat Back Out Duncan Robinson Heat Finger Out Bam Adebayo Heat Wrist Questionable Caleb Martin Heat Quadriceps Out Gabe Vincent Heat Knee Probable Tyler Herro Heat Achilles Questionable Udonis Haslem Heat Achilles Questionable Kyle Lowry Heat Knee Out

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Thunder +4 (-110) Ov 224.5 (-110) +150 Heat -4 (-110) Un 224.5 (-110) -180

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Starting 5s

Thunder - PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG: Josh Giddey, SF: Luguentz Dort, PF: Jalen Williams, C: Kenrich Williams

Heat - PG: Gabe Vincent, SG: Tyler Herro, SF: Haywood Highsmith, PF: Jimmy Butler, C: Bam Adebayo

Thunder vs. Heat Prediction

The Thunder have shown improvements in all areas as the season's worn on. Their victories over the Wizards and the Mavericks recently have garnered them a good deal of momentum ahead of tonight's showdown. Beyond the incredible offensive displays of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort have also been looking strong.

The Heat, meanwhile, are a superior team overall at a glance. However, they have been badly rocked by the injury bug of late. On offense, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro have been leading the charge of late. The team's main strengths lie on the defensive end of the court, though, where they've consistently applied pressure.

Tonight could be a disappointing night for the Miami home crowd. The Thunder are looking strong right now and are relatively healthy compared to the Heat. Oklahoma City continuing their winning ways looks likely.

Prediction: Thunder +4 (-110)

