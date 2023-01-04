Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 4 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Amway Center on Wednesday (January 4) in NBA regular season action.

Both teams are down near the bottom of their respective conference. The Magic have gone 13-24 and are 13th in the Eastern Conference. They're on a three-game losing streak, with their latest loss (119-100) coming against the Washington Wizards.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have gone 16-21 and sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference. They're coming off an incredibly surprising 150-117 win over the Boston Celtics, who have been the best team in the league.

The Shai-Gilgeous Alexander-less OKC team absolutely decimated the Celtics, who fielded their strongest possible lineup. Five OKC players scored 20+ points in the win.

Orlando have a bottom-five offense, averaging only 110 points per game.Rookie sensation Paolo Banchero is averaging nearly 21 points a night.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder @ Orlando Magic

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4; 7:00 pm EST

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Oklahoma City Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Illness Doubtful Orlando Magic Moe Wagner Suspension Out Orlando Magic Franz Wagner Suspension Out

OKC are without their best player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with an illness. The Magic, meanwhile, are without the Wagner brothers who are suspended.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Oklahoma City Thunder +2 (-110) Over 227.5 (-110) +110 Orlando Magic -2 (-110) Under 227.5 (-110) -130

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Orlando Magic Starting 5s

Thunder: PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Doubt), SG Josh Giddey, SF Luguentz Dort, PF Jalen Williams, C Kenrich Williams

Magic: PG Markelle Fultz, SG Cole Anthony, SF Terrence Ross, PF Paolo Banchero, C Wendell Carter

Thunder vs Magic Betting Prediction

Both teams come into this game with below-par lineups depleted with injuries The Thunder have proven in the biggest contests that they can cope without Alexander, beating the Celtics convincingly. They're well-placed to win this one too.

The Magic, meanwhile, clearly can’t perform without Mortiz Wagner and Franz Wagner, putting a lot of the burden on rookie Paolo Banchero. The OKC Thunder should get a good result here.

Thunder: +110

