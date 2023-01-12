Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 12 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder (18-23) are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 112-111 loss to the Miami Heat. Their opponents tonight, the Philadelphia 76ers (25-15), most recently secured back-to-back wins over the Detroit Pistons.

The Thunder have been very inconsistent this month. They managed to thrash the usually dominant Boston Celtics but came undone against the ailing Orlando Magic. What has been consistent is the exceptional offense of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 76ers, meanwhile, are 5-1 in their last six games.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Match Details

Fixture: Thunder @ 76ers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 07:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

On the Thunder's front, power forward Chet Holmgren is out with a knee injury. Power/small forward Ousmane Dieng is out with a wrist injury. Power/small forward Aleksej Pokusevski is out with a leg fracture. Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out due to a sprained right ankle.

On the 76ers' end, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

Player Team Injury Status Chet Holmgren Thunder Knee Out Ousmane Dieng Thunder Wrist Out Aleksej Pokusevski Thunder Leg Out Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Thunder Ankle Out

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line Thunder +9.5 (-110) Ov 232 (-110) +350 76ers -9.5 (-110) Un 232 (-110) -435

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers Starting 5s

Thunder - PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG: Josh Giddey, SF: Luguentz Dort, PF: Jalen Williams, C: Eugene Omoruyi

76ers - PG: James Harden, SG: Tyrese Maxey, SF: Tobias Harris, PF: P.J. Tucker, C: Joel Embiid

Thunder vs. 76ers Prediction

These two teams already faced off late last month. There, the 76ers came out victorious 115-96. The Philadelphia outfit have been on fire lately, with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid dominantly leading the offensive charge. Their recent 147-116 thrashing of the Pistons highlighted the team's commendable skill on both ends of the court.

The Thunder, meanwhile, are a topsy turvy team with inconsistent defensive ability. While Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will give the 76ers trouble, the team overall will likely crumble under the 76ers' offensive pressure. With several injuries on their roster as well, the Thunder could be in a rough game tonight.

Prediction: 76ers -9.5 (-110)

