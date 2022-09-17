Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediciton and Preview: September 17| 2022 NCAAF Season

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are up against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on Saturday. Both teams are 2-0 in the league so far, which makes it even more interesting to follow. Boone Pickens Stadium is all set to welcome the Lions on their home turf.

The Cowboys are part of the BIG 12 conference. This conference is a very integral part of the league, and there are a lot of top teams in it. #8 Oklahoma had a high-scoring first-game encounter against Central MI.

They won it 58-44. Game 2 was an easy one for the home team. They won 34-17 against Arizona State. Spencer Sander was very instrumental in their win. A great asset for the team.

Arkansas is part of the non-FBS teams conference. They also have a 2-0 start in the league. In Game 1, the Lions beat the Lane Dragons in a very close matchup. They won it 48-42.

However, Game 2 was completely one-sided. Arkansas demolished the North American Stallions 76-3, with Christopher Thompson being the hero. He scored 13 points and 2/2 on-field goals. This is going to be a tough outing for the away team.

Oklahoma is a solid team, and beating them is always a big challenge. The Golden Lions will have to come up with solid plans and try to execute them to the fullest.

Otherwise, it could turn out to be a run-riot for the home team. Let's see who gets to taste their first defeat of the season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Arkansas- Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 7.00 PM EDT

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Oklahoma State Cowboys -55.5 (-115) U 62.5 (-110) Arkansas-Pine Bluff +55.5 (-105) O 62.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Pick

Spencer Sanders has to be trusted for this game against the Golden Lions. He will surely prove to be very effective as he has been consistent so far this season.

Spencer has the ability to pick up yards and earn a lot of TDs. He is probably the best quarterback on the Oklahoma team. A definite pick of the game.

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: Prediction

The Cowboys are the clear favorites to win this game against the Lions. They are the home team and the better ranked team. It is extremely difficult for Arkansas to win this.

Pick/Prediciton: Cowboys - 55.5 (-115)

