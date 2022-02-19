WATCH: Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels got no love from his teammates after entering transfer portal

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels took a page out of the NFL's book. When NFL players have had enough of a franchise, they go to another franchise via trade or free agency. When Daniels had enough of his college, he entered the transfer portal. When a teammate got wind of it and subsequently saw him cleaning out his locker, he pounced.

One of the players recorded a brief ten-second clip of the quarterback cleaning out his locker. What was said was nearly unintelligible, but it was clear that the teammate recording the clip gave out a verbal jab in the direction of Daniels.

George Wrighster III @georgewrighster It doesn’t look like Jayden Daniels ASU teammates are real pleased with his decision to enter the transfer portal. It doesn’t look like Jayden Daniels ASU teammates are real pleased with his decision to enter the transfer portal. https://t.co/eElvZSErkv

Needless to say, his teammates feel betrayed by their quarterback. In their minds, many (including this player) think Daniels looked around at the players and thought it wasn't good enough. The player has clearly taken his departure as an insult. As such, he decided to shame the quarterback on social media in response.

The quarterback's future destination is unknown as he is still looking at his options. He cleaned out his locker, so he knows he doesn't want to return. Outside of that, the sky is the limit.

Who is Jayden Daniels?

Jayden Daniels playing in ASU v Washington

Jayden Daniels played for the Arizona State Sun Devils. He will be entering his senior year of college in 2022. The quarterback has been with the team for three years, since he was a freshman. During that time, he played in 29 games for the team, according to Sports Reference.

ASU_SuperFan @ASU_SuperFan I’m not surprised Jayden Daniels has decided to leave ASU. The most painful thing is just that Ray Anderson and Herm Edwards remain employed by ASU. The football program is trapped in purgatory until that changes. I’m not surprised Jayden Daniels has decided to leave ASU. The most painful thing is just that Ray Anderson and Herm Edwards remain employed by ASU. The football program is trapped in purgatory until that changes.

His freshman year was his best year, throwing 17 touchdowns and two interceptions. His first year showed immense promise, but he hit a sobering sophomore bump. In 2020, in his second season, he only played in four games, thanks to Covid-19. The college had much of the season canceled, and the quarterback had no choice but to step away.

Before stepping away, he threw five touchdowns and one interception. Based on those numbers, plenty assumed he would pick up right where he left off. Instead, the short year caught up to him in 2021, when the quarterback threw ten touchdowns and ten interceptions over the course of 13 games.

Now, preparing to enter his senior year and potentially last season in college, the quarterback is scrambling to put some great film on tape to aid in getting to the NFL.

