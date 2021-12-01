Spencer Rattler transfer: 3 landing spots for former Oklahoma QB

Spencer Rattler has gone from a Heisman hopeful and potential 2022 first-round pick to transferring out of Oklahoma and remaining in college after being benched earlier in the season. Rattler's 2020 campaign with the Sooners is not enough to keep him as a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming NFL draft and playing out his senior year is his best shot at becoming a highly-regarded draft pick in 2023.

2021 wasn't a complete disaster for Spencer Rattler. He had a decent season before being benched against Texas as he put together 1,483 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions. But when one plays for the Oklahoma Sooners, decent numbers don't cut it.

Spencer Rattler could have remained with the Sooners for 2022 and competed with Caleb Williams, but there is no guarantee that he will start. Lincoln Riley announced he was leaving Oklahoma for USC just before Rattler entered the transfer portal, which could have played a role as well.

So where could Spencer Rattler play in 2022 to help him get back in contention for the Heisman and to the NFL?

#1 Arizona State Sun Devils

Kyle Odegard @Kyle_Odegard



The Sun Devils are the heavy -300 favorites to land the ex-Oklahoma QB via transfer, per Spencer Rattler to Arizona State?The Sun Devils are the heavy -300 favorites to land the ex-Oklahoma QB via transfer, per @SportsBettingAG Spencer Rattler to Arizona State?The Sun Devils are the heavy -300 favorites to land the ex-Oklahoma QB via transfer, per @SportsBettingAG.

The Sun Devils are currently listed as the favorites by sportsbooks to land Spencer Rattler, who grew up in Phoenix. Head coach Herm Edwards had an 8-4 record in 2021, but quarterback Jayden Daniels threw ten touchdowns and nine interceptions. Thus, Spencer Rattler could come to Arizona State and have little competition to be the starter.

The competition in the PAC-12 is also less competitive than the SEC, which Oklahoma is bound for. Rattler would also face Lincoln Riley at USC in conference play, which could be a pro or con.

#2 Ole Miss

ESPN College Football @ESPNCFB EGG BOWL CHAMPS 🥚 🏆



Ole Miss notches its first 10-win regular season in program history. EGG BOWL CHAMPS 🥚 🏆 Ole Miss notches its first 10-win regular season in program history. https://t.co/1to0Laoz82

Head coach Lane Kiffin could be the reason Spencer Rattler does end up playing in the highly-competitive SEC. Ole Miss is 10-2 this season thanks to quarterback Matt Corral, but he's heading to the NFL as a projected first-round pick.

The roster still has talent for Spencer Rattler to come in and keep the program as the second-best in the SEC West behind Alabama. The SEC is full of talented teams, but it's also a challenge that could catapult Rattler's draft stock if he succeeds.

#3 South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina has the third-best odds to land Spencer Rattler behind Arizona State and Ole Miss. Quarterback Luke Doty missed most of the season with an injury and the Gamecocks had to play a graduate assistant at one point in the season...so there's an obvious need to upgrade the position.

Spencer Rattler could come in as a fresh face and would likely get the job. The Gamecocks have talent on their team and Rattler could carry them from the middle of the SEC to the next tier with Ole Miss and Kentucky.

