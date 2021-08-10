Is Herm Edwards in the NFL Hall of Fame?

Former NFL cornerback, head and assistant coach Herm Edwards took part in the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony last weekend. Edwards presented former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos safety John Lynch before his induction speech.

John Lynch mentioned his former Bucs positional coach during his Hall of Fame speech.

"One special human being who saw something in me before I saw it in myself is my co-presenter Herm Edwards," Lynch said. “Herm had a vision for the way I should play the safety position. He encouraged me to play with the passion, the joy, physicality and instincts that defined my game. Herm, you were also the first to tell me I could have a bust some day in Canton, but only if I believed it. We're here, Herm."

Herm Edwards is not in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

67-year-old Herm Edwards has taken part in the Pro Football Hall of Fame activities over the years, but the man himself is not a member of the club.

Despite being involved in pro football as a player and coach since 1977, Edwards does not have the required career achievements to warrant being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Herm Edwards' NFL playing career

Herm Edwards was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent after the 1977 NFL Draft. The cornerback would go on to play nine seasons in the City of Brotherly Love.

He never missed a game for the Eagles, playing in 135 straight fixtures from 1977-1985. The highlight of Edwards' time in Philly was the play he made against the Giants in 1978.

The Giants led 17–12, and the Eagles had no time-outs left, but instead of taking a knee, Giants quarterback Joe Pisarcik attempted to hand the ball off to running back Larry Csonka.

The ball came loose, and Herm Edwards picked it up and returned it for a touchdown, enabling the Eagles to win 19–17. This play became known in Philadelphia as 'The Miracle at the Meadowlands'.

Edwards was cut by the Eagles in 1986 by new head coach Buddy Ryan. He would briefly play for the LA Rams and Atlanta Falcons before retiring from the NFL in 1987.

Herm Edwards' NFL coaching career

The former NFL veteran began his coaching career at San Jose State University before becoming an NFL scout and defensive backs coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Edwards moved on to become the defensive backs and assistant head coach under Tony Dungy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1996–2000.

New York Jets

In January 2001, Edwards would be named as the new head coach of the New York Jets. He would lead the team to a 39-41 regular-season record and went 2-3 in the playoffs. Edwards was famous in the Big Apple for his post-game rants and motivational quotes.

Kansas City Chiefs

In 2006, Herm Edwards was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs for a fourth-round draft pick in the following year's draft. After making the playoffs in his first season with the Chiefs, Edwards would struggle to a 15-33 record in his three seasons in Kansas City.

Edwards would go onto have a successful media career with ESPN before returning to the coaching ranks as head coach at Arizona State University in 2018.

