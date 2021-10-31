NFL Trade Rumors: 3 trade destinations for WR DeVante Parker ahead of Tuesday's deadline

The NFL trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 2, and several players have been named in recent rumors, including Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker.

DeVante Parker has been named in a possible trade, with no teams being mentioned in the rumors. Teams could be interested in DeVante Parker, a former first-round pick who has only played a full season once in his career. He's still only 28 years old but has battled several injuries over the years. With Miami, he's currently fighting for targets with Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, and soon Will Fuller. The Miami Dolphins seem to be selling rather than buying and they could still be in the process of rehauling the roster.

Several teams have a need for a starting wide receiver like DeVante Parker. However, his $12 million cap hit for this year and $9 million for 2022 are going to limit his suitors. The Dolphins could end up getting a mid-round pick and possible player from these teams if they indeed want to trade DeVante Parker.

Three trade destinations for WR DeVante Parker ahead of Tuesday's deadline

#1 - New Orleans Saints

Jameis Winston has been a suitable replacement quarterback for the New Orleans Saints since Drew Brees retired. However, he is lacking quality receivers at the moment and the offense is suffering. Michael Thomas is still on IR and may not play until after Week 10. Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris have stepped up, but the Saints need more firepower and talent at the position.

Despite being behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South, New Orleans have a chance to compete for a wildcard spot. The pairing of DeVante Parker and Michael Thomas with Marquez Callaway could be good enough to help the Saints make the playoffs. Their cap situation works against them, but they could make a few smaller trades and renegotiations to make it work.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already rumored to be working to move linebacker Melvin Ingram, but could make a rare blockbuster-type trade for DeVante Parker as well.

Juju Smith-Schuster is out for the season, leaving the Steelers short-handed. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson are valuable starters, but James Washington doesn't seem to have the trust of the team and Ray-Ray McCloud should not be thrust into a starting role. Pittsburgh has the cap space to make his contract work and it would allow the offense to keep their 3-WR sets.

Pittsburgh are similar to New Orleans, in that they are still in the hunt for a wildcard role in the playoffs, but need some additional talent to do so.

#3 - Washington Football Team

There are only a few teams in the NFL with the need for DeVante Parker and the cap space to make it happen. Washington could end up being one of those teams, especially with Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown out and Cam Sims questionable for Week 8.

Terry McLaurin has proven he can't be a one-man army for Washington and Taylor Heinicke needs some more receivers if he is expected to succeed. Heinicke has shown some great potential, but the pieces around him aren't up to the task just yet. DeVante Parker could be a great addition besides Terry McLaurin for the future.

