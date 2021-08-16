3 realistic predictions for Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle after exciting punt return in NFL preseason opener

There were concerns about WR Jaylen Waddle's ankle injury when the Miami Dolphins drafted him as sixth overall out of Alabama. On Waddle's first punt return in the NFL, he put those fears to bed by showing that he's healed and has retained his speed.

Jaylen Waddle made several agile cut moves and outran several defenders for a large gain to give his team great field positions. He also highlighted his quickness and agility in joint practices with the Chicago Bears. Jaylen Waddle faked, used stutter steps, and made a beautiful cut move to get wide open for the pass against Eddie Jackson. So what can we realistically expect from Jaylen Waddle with the Miami Dolphins?

Three realistic predictions for WR Jaylen Waddle in 2021

#1 - As a WR, Jaylen Waddle won't be a full-time starter

Jaylen Waddle won't be a full-time, every-down starter as a wide receiver, but will still see plenty of opportunities in the slot. He will be a mismatch to look upon on third downs and in the red zone. OROY is likely to be out of his reach, but Jaylen Waddle can still end up as the team's MVP with around 75 catches, 850 yards, and 7 TDs.

He could end up in rotation, with camp-favorite Albert Wilson in the slot with a chance to overtake the position. Separation of routes and making plays on critical downs is key to Waddle's future as a starter.

#2 - As a KR/PR, Jaylen Waddle could be border-line Pro Bowl-level

Jaylen Waddle could find himself in the Pro Bowl in 2021 as a returner if his ankle can hold up. His limited role as a WR will allow him to remain fresh on special teams. Field position is a key factor in the NFL and Jaylen Waddle can help give his team that edge each week. Unfortunately, his time as the main returner will be limited in his career due to his trajectory.

#3 - Jaylen Waddle is similar to Antonio Brown, minus the mental breakdowns and slow start to his NFL career

Antonio Brown, a rookie behind Hines Ward, Mike Wallace and Antwaan Randel El, had just 167 receiving yards in nine games and 36 returns for 507 yards and a TD. In his second year, he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards with just three starts in 16 games and over 1,000 return yards and a TD.

AB split time as a starting WR and KR/PR until his special teams snaps became a liability for his starting role on offense. Jaylen Waddle might not be at Antonio Brown's level as a talent, but he could have a couple of 1,000-yard seasons himself and will be a Pro Bowl player in the near future as a returner. The Miami Dolphins need to be smart with the workload they assign Waddle at both positions.

