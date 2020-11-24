List of NFL players who have opted out of the 2020 season

This is an NFL season unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic has had direct and drastic impacts on everyone involved in the NFL, from the players to the coaches to the fans to the team owners to the media and everyone in between.
Going into Week 12 of the NFL season, 31 of the NFL's 32 teams -- the Seattle Seahawks being the exception -- have had at least one player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Which means they either tested positive for coronavirus or had close enough contact with someone who had coronavirus that they needed to quarantine.
Before the season began, some NFL players chose not to take the risk of catching COVID-19 from their teammates or an opponent.
The NFL allowed any player who wanted to the opportunity to opt out of the 2020 season for COVID-19 concerns.
Players who decided to opt-out would have their contracts roll over to 2021. They would receive a six-figure stipend for the 2020 season. They were given an Aug. 6 deadline to decide.
Here's the list of the 67 players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season.
NFL players who opted out of the season (by team)
Arizona Cardinals
OT Marcus Gilbert
Baltimore Ravens
OT Andre Smith
WR De'Anthony Thomas
Buffalo Bills
CB E.J. Gaines
DT Star Lotulelei
Carolina Panthers
LB Jordan Mack
LB Christian Miller
Chicago Bears
DT Eddie Goldman
S Jordan Lucas
Cincinnati Bengals
OT Isaiah Prince
DT Josh Tupou
Cleveland Browns
DT Andrew Billings
OT Drake Dorbeck
OG Drew Forbes
OG Colby Gossett
OG Malcolm Pridgeon
Dallas Cowboys
CB Maurice Canady
WR Stephen Guidry
FB Jamize Olawale
Denver Broncos
OT Ja'Wuan James
DT Kyle Peko
Detroit Lions
WR Geronimo Allison
DT John Atkins
C Russell Bodine
Green Bay Packers
WR Devin Funchess
Houston Texans
DT Eddie Vanderdoes
Indianapolis Colts
S Rolan Milligan
LB Skai Moore
CB Marvell Tell, CB
Kansas City Chiefs
OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
OT Lucas Niang
RB Damien Williams
Las Vegas Raiders
LB Ukeme Eligwe
DB D.J. Killings
DE Jeremiah Valoaga
Los Angeles Rams
OT Chandler Brewer
Jacksonville Jaguars
DE/LB Lerentee McCray
CB Rashaan Melvin
DT Al Woods
Miami Dolphins
WR Allen Hurns
WR Albert Wilson
Minnesota Vikings
DT Michael Pierce
New England Patriots
RB Brandon Bolden
OT Marcus Cannon
S Patrick Chung
LB Dont'a Hightower
TE Matt LaCosse
WR Marqise Lee
OL Najee Toran
FB Danny Vitale
New Orleans Saints
TE Jason Vander Laan
TE Cole Wick
New York Giants
CB Sam Beal
WR Da'Mari Scott
OT Nate Solder
New York Jets
WR Josh Doctson
OL Leo Koloamatangi
LB C.J. Mosley
Philadelphia Eagles
WR Marquise Goodwin
San Francisco 49ers
WR Travis Benjamin
OL Shon Coleman
Seattle Seahawks
OG Chance Warmack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
OT Brad Seaton
Tennessee Titans
OL Anthony McKinney
Washington Football Team
DL Caleb Brantley
LB Josh Harvey-Clemons
Free agents
OG Larry Warford