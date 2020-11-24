List of NFL players who have opted out of the 2020 season

This is an NFL season unlike any other. The COVID-19 pandemic has had direct and drastic impacts on everyone involved in the NFL, from the players to the coaches to the fans to the team owners to the media and everyone in between.

Going into Week 12 of the NFL season, 31 of the NFL's 32 teams -- the Seattle Seahawks being the exception -- have had at least one player placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Which means they either tested positive for coronavirus or had close enough contact with someone who had coronavirus that they needed to quarantine.

#Ravens RBs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the reserve list later today, according to sources. All aboard the Gus Bus for Thursday vs. the #Steelers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 23, 2020

Before the season began, some NFL players chose not to take the risk of catching COVID-19 from their teammates or an opponent.

The NFL allowed any player who wanted to the opportunity to opt out of the 2020 season for COVID-19 concerns.

Players who decided to opt-out would have their contracts roll over to 2021. They would receive a six-figure stipend for the 2020 season. They were given an Aug. 6 deadline to decide.

Here's the list of the 67 players who opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

NFL players who opted out of the season (by team)

Arizona Cardinals

Advertisement

OT Marcus Gilbert

Baltimore Ravens

OT Andre Smith

WR De'Anthony Thomas

Buffalo Bills

CB E.J. Gaines

DT Star Lotulelei

Carolina Panthers

LB Jordan Mack

LB Christian Miller

Chicago Bears

DT Eddie Goldman

S Jordan Lucas

Cincinnati Bengals

OT Isaiah Prince

DT Josh Tupou

Cleveland Browns

DT Andrew Billings

OT Drake Dorbeck

OG Drew Forbes

OG Colby Gossett

OG Malcolm Pridgeon

Dallas Cowboys

CB Maurice Canady

WR Stephen Guidry

FB Jamize Olawale

Denver Broncos

OT Ja'Wuan James

DT Kyle Peko

Detroit Lions

WR Geronimo Allison

DT John Atkins

C Russell Bodine

Green Bay Packers

WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans

DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Indianapolis Colts

S Rolan Milligan

LB Skai Moore

CB Marvell Tell, CB

Chiefs RB Damien Williams is opting out of the 2020 season.



Williams led the reigning champions in rushing last year pic.twitter.com/1b7f5eRkYs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 29, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

OT Lucas Niang

RB Damien Williams

Las Vegas Raiders

LB Ukeme Eligwe

DB D.J. Killings

DE Jeremiah Valoaga

Los Angeles Rams

OT Chandler Brewer

Jacksonville Jaguars

DE/LB Lerentee McCray

CB Rashaan Melvin

DT Al Woods

Miami Dolphins

WR Allen Hurns

WR Albert Wilson

Minnesota Vikings

DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots

RB Brandon Bolden

OT Marcus Cannon

Advertisement

S Patrick Chung

LB Dont'a Hightower

TE Matt LaCosse

WR Marqise Lee

OL Najee Toran

FB Danny Vitale

New Orleans Saints

TE Jason Vander Laan

TE Cole Wick

New York Giants

CB Sam Beal

WR Da'Mari Scott

OT Nate Solder

New York Jets

WR Josh Doctson

OL Leo Koloamatangi

LB C.J. Mosley

Philadelphia Eagles

WR Marquise Goodwin

San Francisco 49ers

WR Travis Benjamin

OL Shon Coleman

Seattle Seahawks

OG Chance Warmack

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

OT Brad Seaton

Tennessee Titans

OL Anthony McKinney

Washington Football Team

DL Caleb Brantley

LB Josh Harvey-Clemons

Free agents

OG Larry Warford