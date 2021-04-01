NFL Free Agency: Pittsburgh Steelers Sign WR Mathew Sexton after Pro Day workout

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another receiver to their 2021 roster. The team is reportedly signing former Eastern Michigan wide receiver Mathew Sexton, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The undrafted free agent is the second wide receiver the Steelers have added in the past couple of weeks after Tyler Simmons. The former Georgia Bulldogs special teams player was signed following his impressive performance at Georgia Pro Day earlier this spring.

Sexton went undrafted in 2020 after recording 508 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2019 at Eastern Michigan. In a four-year college career, Sexton had 100 receptions for 1,135 yards and nine touchdowns. Sexton participated in Michigan State’s Pro Day where he showcased his blazing speed.

Former Eastern Michigan WR Mathew Sexton is signing with the #Steelers, source said, after blazing a low-4.3s 40 at Michigan State pro day last week. Undrafted in 2020, Sexton flashed return skills in The Spring League. #Bills, #Patriots worked him out too, but he’s headed to PIT pic.twitter.com/t3o0sRn6Hd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 31, 2021

With the cancelation of the NFL Scouting Combine in 2021, the NFL has allowed players who are not under contract by any team currently to participate in college Pro Days to showcase their skills.

Over the years, the Pittsburgh Steelers have showcased their tremendous eye for wide receivers. Antonio Brown is the best example. The veteran was picked in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL draft and has since recorded over 11,000 receiving yards in the league.

The Steelers drafted Mike Wallace and Emmanuel Sanders in the third round of the 2009 and 2010 NFL drafts, respectively. Both players have gone on to record over 8,000 receiving yards in the NFL.

Three wide receivers currently on the Steelers' roster were also lesser-known players before being picked by the team. Juju Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Chase Claypool were all picked in the second round and have had a big impact in their time with the Steelers. Time and time again the team has shown that they usually aren't wrong in their assessment of a wide receiver.

We have signed LB Jarvis Miller and WR Mathew Sexton. @BordasLaw https://t.co/uGvk5XpCgm — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 31, 2021

The Steelers have added two wide receivers with decent potential to their roster in Simmons and Sexton. While it's a stretch for either player to make it to the Steelers' final roster for the 2021 NFL season, they can earn their way onto the team's practice squad with strong performances in preseason.