10 greatest NFL players not in the Hall of Fame

Induction into the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame is an honor players can only hope and dream of. They need to wait five years after they have announced their retirement to be eligible to be placed on the ballot.

Each year, the night before the Super Bowl, the Hall of Fame Committee announces their newest Hall of Fame class, which ranges between four and eight new inductees. All of them must receive 80% votes to be inducted.

On that note, let's have a look at ten players who have had storied careers in the NFL but haven't yet been enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

#1 Ronde Barber, DB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ronde Barber and his twin brother Tiki Barber made headlines when they were both drafted in the 1997 NFL Draft. Ronde headed to Tampa Bay, where he would win Super Bowl XXXVII, helping the Bucs beat the Oakland Raiders.

.@Buccaneers Ronde Barber is the only player to have recorded 40 interceptions & 25 sacks throughout his career. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2001 and is the Buccaneers all-time interceptions leader.



In his 16 seasons in the game, he holds many NFL and Buccaneers franchise records. That includes being the only player in NFL history to have at least 45 interceptions and at least 25 sacks.

#2 Jason Hanson, K, Detroit Lions

In his 21-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions, Jason Hanson holds the record for most career games (327) and most career points (2,150).

Hanson also has the most game-winning field goals in overtime (9). He also holds the record for most 40+ yard field goals (189) and the most consecutive field goals of 40 or more (24 between 2007 and 2009).

#3 Ed Jones, DE, Dallas Cowboys

Ed 'Too Tall' Jones spent a total of 15 NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. The 6' 9" defensive end split up his football career with a stint in heavyweight boxing.

At the beginning of Jones' career, the NFL hadn't kept a distinct record yet. But the Dallas Cowboys did, which says that Ed Jones recorded 106 quarterback sacks in his NFL career.

#4 Hines Ward, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Hines Ward is known by Steelers fans as one of the greatest receivers in franchise history. A two-time Super Bowl champion, he tallied 12,083 receiving yards, 1,000 career receptions and 85 touchdowns from 1998-2011.

#5 Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tony Boselli has been on the Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee list since 2009 but still hasn't been inducted. He was drafted second overall in the 1995 NFL Draft, where he spent seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a five-time Pro Bowler.

