NFL: Ranking the top 5 NFL Kickers of all time

How many times have NFL fans been watching a currently-tied game and your favorite team calls on their kicker? As fans we expect the kicker to make their kicks 100% of the time, especially if the game is on the line.

Think about all the times that we have heard fans comment, "He has one job and its not that hard."

When watching an NFL game, focus on the kicker on the sidelines. They are constantly kicking the football into the net trying to stay warm.

Think about sitting on the sidelines for majority of the game and having to come out and nail a 55-yard field goal. Now add the pressure of winning a regular season game. Pretty simple, if the kicker misses 'it's okay there is always next week'. But what if it's an NFL Playoff game?

Now think of this – it's the NFL Super Bowl and there are four seconds left in the game. The team is trailing by two points and if the kicker makes it they win the Super Bowl, and if he misses they lose.

That is why it is one of the most difficult positions to play.

On that note, let's take a look at how these five NFL kickers became the greatest of all time.

5) John Carney (San Diego Chargers)

John Carney played a total of 302 games in his 25 years in the NFL. He spent 19 years with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints before making stops with Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, Kansas City, New York Giants and Los Angeles Rams. Carney is fifth on the all-time scoring list in the NFL.

September 19th, 1993: On this day in #NFL history, San Diego #Chargers Kicker John Carney booted six field goals in an 18-17 win over Houston.



This set a new @NFL record with 29 consecutive field goals made. @CarneyCoaching pic.twitter.com/X6LS6hjZHr — Collectable (@CollectableApp) September 19, 2019

John Carney's NFL Accomplishments:

One Super Bowl Ring

One NFL All-Pro Selection

Two NFL Pro Bowls

John Carney's NFL Stats:

Field Goals Made: 478

Field Goals Attempted: 580

Extra Point Made: 628

Extra Point Attempts: 638

Total Points Scored: 2,062

4) Jason Hanson (Detroit Lions)

Jason Hanson would spend 21 years with the Detroit Lions. He would not play for another NFL team in his career. This is almost unheard of in today's NFL. Kickers are being released constantly and for Hanson to stay with one team for 21 years is remarkable. He is sitting at number four on the NFL all-time scoring list.

K @MattPrater_5 has joined Sebastian Janikowski & Jason Hanson as the only kickers in @NFL history to make at least 50 field goals of 50+ yards 🙌 pic.twitter.com/95qEepYZTL — Detroit Lions (@Lions) October 18, 2019

Jason Hanson's NFL Accomplishments:

1992 NFL All-Rookie Team

Two NFL Pro Bowls

Jason Hanson's NFL Stats:

Field Goals Made: 495

Field Goals Attempted: 601

Extra Points Made: 665

Extra Points Attempted: 673

Total Points Scored: 2,150

3) Gary Anderson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Gary Anderson would play 353 total games in the 23 years that he spent in the NFL. He represented the Pittsburgh Steelers for 13 years and holds majority of the Steelers' kicking records.

In 1998, Gary Anderson would make all the 35 field goals he attempted and all the 59 extra points as well. Hitting 100% in both the categories is difficult for any kicker. Anderson is number three on the NFL all time scoring list.

GARY ANDERSON

-2021 HoF nominee

-Steelers all-time leading scorer

-Most accurate kicker in NFL history during career

-Surpassed Blanda for most career pts in NFL history (now 3rd)

-NFL All-Decade Team 1980’s & 1990’s

-Greatest FG in Steelers history ⬇️pic.twitter.com/WGoFlksDGn — Steel City Star (@steelcitystar) September 16, 2020

Gary Anderson's NFL Accomplishments:

Pro Football Hall-of-Fame 2nd team All-1980's Team

Pro Football Hall-of-Fame 2nd team All-1990's Team

1982 NFL All-Rookie Team

Four NFL Pro Bowls

One NFL All-Pro Team

Gary Anderson's NFL Stats:

Field Goals Made: 538

Field Goals Attempted: 672

Extra Points Made: 820

Extra Points Attempted: 827

Total Points Scored: 2,434

2) Morten Andersen (New Orleans Saints)

Morten Andersen played in a total of 382 games in a 25-year long NFL career. Andersen played majority of his career for the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. He is the only kicker in the NFL points scored list who has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame. Morten Andersen is currently second on the NFL all-time scoring list.

🚨 HALL OF FAME KICKER HIGHLIGHTS 🚨



The very best from the NFL's all-time leading scorer, Morten Andersen! #PFHOF17 pic.twitter.com/zdLlx0Dq5i — NFL (@NFL) August 5, 2017

Morten Andersen's NFL Accomplishments:

Pro Football Hall-of-Fame 1st team All-1980's Team

Pro Football Hall-of-Fame 1st team All-1990's Team

Seven NFL Pro Bowls

Three NFL All-Pro Teams

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame

Morten Andersen's NFL Stats:

Field Goals Made: 565

Field Goals Attempted: 709

Extra Points Made: 849

Extra Points Attempted: 859

Total Points Scored: 2,544

1) Adam Vinatieri (Indianapolis Colts)

Adam Vinatieri played in a total of 365 games in 24 years in the NFL. He would play for just two teams – 14 years with the Colts and 10 years with the Patriots. Vinatieri is the only kicker on the list to win multiple Super Bowls and only player on the list to win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

The NFL’s new all-time leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri, who passed Morten Andersen (2,544 points) today on his way into the record book and Canton. The NFL’s greatest all-time kicker is now its all-time leading scorer with 2,547 points. And counting. pic.twitter.com/b9kOtoxUTR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 28, 2018

Adam Vinatieri's NFL Accomplishments:

Pro Football Hall-of-Fame 1st team All-2000s Team

1996 NFL All-Rookie Team

2015 NFL Top 100

NFL 100 All Time Team

Three NFL Pro Bowls

Three NFL All-Pro Teams

Four Super Bowl Championships

Adam Vinatieri's NFL Stats: