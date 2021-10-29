Will DeVante Parker play in Week 8 against the Bills? Latest update on Dolphins WR

The Miami Dolphins and DeVante Parker have been hit as hard by injuries as anyone in 2021. Between losing Tua Tagovailoa earlier in the year and the ensuing losses week after week despite his return, the Dolphins are in desperate need of some good news.

Parker, who's missed the last three weeks due to injury, is close to returning. But will the wide receiver return in time for the Dolphins' Week 8 game against the Buffalo Bills?

Will DeVante Parker play in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills?

Parker gave an update on his status for Week 8 to Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel:

“I feel good. We’ll just wait and see what happens. . . . Injuries happen. Things happen. All I can do is try to get better to get on the field.”

Parker didn't indicate that he would play, but he also didn't rule out a return. In any case, Parker's cutting it close. It seems he will either be ready in time for the game, or he will barely miss the cut.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Brian Flores said today, barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins QB for the rest of 2021. He noted when I say Tua is my QB, I am committed to him. Brian Flores said today, barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa will be the Dolphins QB for the rest of 2021. He noted when I say Tua is my QB, I am committed to him.

However, Parker could have been instructed by Brian Flores to remain unclear on any questions about his return. As an old disciple of Bill Belichick, Flores learned under arguably the most famous head coach ever to use the injury report as a smokescreen.

By remaining mum on players' health, it forces other teams to think long and hard about their game plans. It puts opponents behind the eight-ball before kick-off.

At 1-6 and facing what could be their most formidable opponent on their schedule, Flores could be taking a page out of Belichick's book and attempting to confuse Sean McDermott. DeVante Parker could be ready to play now, but the Dolphins will not say so until game day.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

For those who have Parker on their Fantasy Football team, it would be wise to pay extra attention to the situation on Sunday. It may be smart to play his backup until it's confirmed that he'll suit up on Sunday.

One last thing to consider about Parker is that he could be eased back into the lineup. Meaning, he could be on a pitch count this week and a full go the following week.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Parker's situation is dicey for Fantasy Football team owners and it would be wise to avoid playing him unless there are no other options.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar