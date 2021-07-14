Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Miami Dolphins players

Madden 22 is releasing in about a month, and the Miami Dolphins should have one of the highest-rated CB duos.

Byron Jones and Xavien Howard are arguably two of the top-15 cornerbacks in the league, and their player ratings should reflect that. Overall, the entire Miami roster is relatively young and hasn't reached its full potential yet. Their overall team rating will be low again, but higher than in Madden 21 (76).

Will Miami Dolphins have two CBs rated in the 90s in Madden 22?

Xavien Howard was rated with a 90 at the end of the season in Madden 21. He's set to receive a large payday, but it may or may not be with the Miami Dolphins. Byron Jones, meanwhile, signed a massive five-year contract and had an 88 rating. He's not the ball-hawk that Howard is, but his contract shows he should be a top-10 CB in the NFL.

Jalen Ramsey says Xavien Howard is a top 5 corner in the NFL



Game respects game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hFsx9x1IDE — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) July 13, 2021

Howard was the only player for the Dolphins with at least a 90 rating last year. Could there be another in Madden 22? Here are the top five player ratings for the Miami Dolphins in Madden 22.

#1 CB Xavien Howard

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 82

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 90

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 93.

XAVIEN HOWARD IS UNREAL



FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME WITH A PICK 💪



(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/aBbP6nzpqm — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2020

Xavien Howard led the NFL with ten INTs and 20 passes defended in 2020 and is ranked by PFF as the #4 CB entering 2021.

His future is up in the air as he tries to negotiate a long-term deal with Miami. He wants more money than Byron Jones got ($16.4 million per year), and he's well worth it. Howard also made 1st-Team All-Pro and his second Pro Bowl.

#2 CB Byron Jones

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 88

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 88

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 89.

Miami Dolphins Training Camp

Byron Jones signed a five-year, $82 million deal but didn't really play up to it (he was the highest-paid CB). He played in 14 games and finished with two INTs and 37 tackles.

His rating didn't change in Madden 21, and he should see a slight increase in Madden 22 as the top-paid CB.

#3 TE Mike Gesicki

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 79

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 85

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 87.

this is the year the league learns what Mike Gesicki is capable of..#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/FTAF1B9BaQ — bobby greasy (@soflojesus) September 22, 2020

Mike Gesicki has improved each year and averaged 13.3 yards/catch last year. He had 53 catches for 703 yards and six TDs in 15 games. His yards were the fourth-most among TEs. PFF has him as the #8 TE entering 2021. With Tua Tagovailoa getting better as well, Gesicki is on the cusp of a 1,000-yard season.

#4 WR Will Fuller V

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 82

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 85

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 87.

DESHAUN TO WILL FULLER 77-YARD TD 🔥



Will has scored in 6 straight games.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/IYKmbjxCZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 8, 2020

Will Fuller will have to sit out the first game to serve his suspension from 2020. With the Texans, Fuller had a career-high 53 catches, 879 yards and eight TDs.

He is a deep threat who can be paired with Jaylen Waddle to give Tagovailoa multiple targets downfield. PFF has him as the #25 WR, which is impressive, as he has only played 29 games over three seasons.

If he can stay healthy in 2021 and reach 1,000 yards, he could end up with a rating in the 90s in Madden 22.

#5 WR DeVante Parker

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 84

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 84

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 84.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

DeVante Parker has struggled to reach the next level in the NFL, but maybe a full cast around him could help him improve in the upcoming NFL season.

In 14 games last year, he had 63 catches for 793 yards and four TDs. Parker did reach 1,000 yards in 2019 and led the NFL in catches for 15 yards or more in 2020 (32). He just needs to find consistency to see an improved Madden 22 player rating.

Edited by Bhargav