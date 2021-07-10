5 Dolphins players on the roster bubble heading into training camp

Big things are expected of the Miami Dolphins this season. After just missing out on the NFL playoffs last year, the Fins will, at the very least, be gunning for a postseason berth in 2021.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores will face some pressure as the team heads into training camp. A dash of the same perseverance and desire they showed last season will come in handy this year if Flores can coax that out of them.

Like every NFL squad, there is fierce competition for roster slots in Miami, with some players set to miss out on the Week 1 lineup.

Which Dolphins players have others breathing down their necks?

Here are five Miami Dolphins players on the roster bubble heading into 2021 training camp.

#1 - Durham Smythe, TE

The 25-year-old, six-foot-six, backup tight end is most definitely on the roster bubble heading into training camp. Durham Smythe, a 2018 fourth-round draft pick, has struggled to make an impact during his time in the NFL.

Smythe is in a contract year and it's unlikely the Dolphins will look to re-sign the blocking tight end after this season. The Fins have plenty of options at TE, so Smythe could be a preseason cut either during or after training camp.

#2 - Jesse Davis, OL

Offensive tackle Jesse Davis is under pressure to retain his position before the 2021 regular season kicks off. The 29-year-old's versatility could see him being kept around.

Miami drafted another OL Liam Eichenberg in this year’s NFL Draft and the depth chart is now packed with talent. If the Dolphins were to cut Davis, they would save $3.5 million against the salary cap.

#3 - Jakeem Grant, WR

Wide receiver and kick return specialist Jakeem Grant’s time with the Miami Dolphins may be coming to an end. The 28-year-old has shown glimpses of star potential but his inconsistent play has cost him more opportunities on offense.

The Dolphins drafted former Alabama star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and signed veteran free agent Will Fuller V. With their receiving roster full, the speedster Grant could be a casualty this preseason.

#4 - Clayton Fejedelem, S

NFL veteran safety and special teams player Clayton Fejedelem could be another salary cap casualty after training camp ends. The six-foot, 205-pound Fejedelem spent one season in Miami after playing for the Cincinnati Bengals for three years.

If the Fins were to cut the safety before the season, they would save $2.5 million against the salary cap.

#5 - Sam Eguavoen, LB

Linebacker Sam Eguavoen will be fighting for his NFL future at the Dolphins' training camp. After a stint in the CFL, Eguavon was signed by Miami in 2019. He has mostly been used on special teams and has plenty of competition to remain on the Fins' 2021 active roster.

