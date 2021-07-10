Madden 22: What to expect in each edition including the new dynasty edition?

EA Sports will release multiple editions of Madden 22. Each edition has its own unique value. Many of the perks of pre-ordering the game involve the Madden Ultimate Team game mode.
Madden 22 has a little bit of everything to help gamers. Each edition offers perks for other game modes like franchise mode, MUT, and early access to the game.
Here's a quick look at all the Madden 22 editions available and all the perks that come along with pre-ordering the game.
What are the perks of pre-ordering Madden 22?
EA Sports Madden 22 has three different editions for fans to choose from when it releases. Each edition will give Madden 22 gamers an advantage if they pre-order the game. Let's look at how pre-ordering Madden 22 can provide gamers with an upper hand in the competition.
Madden 22: Standard Edition
The standard edition of Madden 22 will give fans a little boost if they decide to pre-order the game. Madden 22's standard edition offers 20 staff points for the franchise mode. Tom Brady gear capsule for The Yard mode. The face of the franchise and the Yard mode players will automatically start at Level 10. Finally, Madden Ultimate Team fans will receive one of 32 stars.
PS5 and Xbox Series X price: $69.99 PS4 and Xbox One price: $59.99
Madden 22: MVP Edition
The Madden 22 MVP Edition offers intriguing perks for fans. Even though the price tag on the MVP Edition is high, it's well worth the money spent if fans are competitive Madden players.
Madden 22 MVP Edition Pre-Order Perks
- Three days of early access to Madden 22, beginning on August 17th
- Free download if players move from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X
- 60 staff points for the franchise mode, which can be used to upgrade staff, roster, or gameday performance
- 11 team gold fantasy packs for MUT
- Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes elite card for MUT
PS5 and Xbox Series X price: $99.99 PS4 and Xbox One price: $89.99
Madden 22: Dynasty Edition
The dynasty edition of Madden 22 is the top edition to purchase, which in return is the most expensive. Madden 22's dynasty edition offers the same items as the standard and MVP editions. Still, the Madden mobile perk will give fans a boost outside of their gaming consoles.
Madden 22 Dynasty Edition Pre-Order Perks
- Three-day early access starting on August 17th
- 100 staff points for the franchise mode
- Limited MUT challenges during the three-day early access with an additional Greatest Moments rewards
- Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes curated legends pack for MUT
- Elite Madden Mobile starter pack
- 22 team gold fantasy packs
PS5 and Xbox Series X price: $119.99 PS4 and Xbox One price: $109.99
Madden 22 Ultimate Team star players list
- Khalil Mack - Bears
- Jessie Bates III - Bengals
- Josh Allen - Bills
- Von Miller - Broncos
- Myles Garrett - Browns
- Lavonte David - Buccaneers
- DeAndre Hopkins - Cardinals
- Joey Bosa - Chargers
- Tyrann Mathieu - Chiefs
- Quenton Nelson - Colts
- Amari Cooper - Cowboys
- Mike Gesicki - Dolphins
- Fletcher Cox - Eagles
- Calvin Ridley - Falcons
- George Kittle - 49ers
- Saquon Barkley - Giants
- Myles Jack - Jaguars
- Marcus Maye - Jets
- Frank Ragnow - Lions
- Davante Adams - Packers
- Christian McCaffrey - Panthers
- Stephon Gilmore - Patriots
- Darren Waller - Raiders
- Aaron Donald - Rams
- Marlon Humphrey - Ravens
- Michael Thomas - Saints
- Russell Wilson - Seahawks
- T.J. Watt - Steelers
- Laremy Tunsil - Texans
- Derrick Henry - Titans
- Harrison Smith - Vikings
- Chase Young - Washington
The standard edition will give fans the option to choose from the 32 players listed above.