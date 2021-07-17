2021-22 Washington Football Team Fantasy Football preview: Breakouts, sleepers and busts

For a team that won their division with a record under .500, the Washington Football Team (WFT) could have success in fantasy football.

There could be three or four players on the roster who could be drafted to fantasy football teams within the first three rounds. RB Antonio Gibson is rising through the ranks and has an average draft position of 17. WR Terry McLaurin's ADP is 31 and TE Logan Thomas' is 74.

Overall, their offense looks to be rather average on paper, but it's filled with potential. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter and could either tank the season or keep Washington as a playoff team.

On that note, here's a quick look at the potential fantasy football breakouts, sleepers and busts on the WFT roster.

Washington Football Team fantasy football preview

Breakout - WR Terry McLaurin

Sky's the limit for Terry McLaurin in 2021 🚀 pic.twitter.com/yiMqKxItyK — PFF (@PFF) July 12, 2021

This is Terry McLaurin's best chance to become a breakout player with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. He's quite worthy of a third-round selection.

McLaurin should be a top target for Ryan Fitzpatrick, with around 140 targets. He's projected to score 240 total fantasy points in 2021 after hauling in 87 catches for 1,118 yards last year.

Projected stats for 2021: 98 catches, 1,350 yards, 8 TDs.

Breakout - RB Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson: 96.2% of his rushes in 2020 gained positive yardage



Highest rate in a season since 2012 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tEUcWQEhjT — PFF (@PFF) July 8, 2021

Antonio Gibson had a strong rookie campaign, with 170 carries for 795 yards and 11 TDs. He's not used as much as a receiver, though (36 catches for 247 yards).

He should still be drafted in fantasy football in either the second or third round as a good RB2. Gibson scored at least 12 fantasy points eight times in the first 11 games in 2020, but a toe injury killed his momentum. If he has another productive year, he could finish as a top-ten RB in fantasy football.

Projected stats for 2021: 260 carries, 1,150 yards, 10 TDs/ 45 catches, 380 yards, 2 TDs.

Sleepers - WR Dyami Brown

North Carolina vs Georgia Tech

Dyami Brown enters the year as the No.4 WR and will likely be undrafted in most fantasy football leagues.

Ryan Fitzpatrick could often find him on the field with his vertical speed and ball-tracking. Honestly, Brown should beat out Adam Humphries at some point in 2021 for the WR3 spot.

He's projected to have 122.74 fantasy points and is currently only on 4% of rosters.

Projected stats for 2021: 38 catches, 410 yards, 2 TDs.

Sleepers - QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Over the last three seasons, Ryan Fitzpatrick has:



🔹 Higher completion percentage than Tom Brady

🔹 More yds per pass attempt than Russell Wilson

🔹 A higher TD% than Dak Prescott

🔹 Higher total QBR than Deshaun Watson pic.twitter.com/WbqY3WSxT9 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 14, 2021

Say what you want about Ryan Fitzpatrick, but he should always be looked at as a sleeper in fantasy football.

You should draft him in two QB leagues or as a superflex player in the later rounds. Fitzpatrick has had at least 20 fantasy points in 12 of his last 14 starts. He could end up being the starter in some leagues by the end of the season.

He scored 161 fantasy points in 2020 and is projected to reach just under 300 this year.

Projected stats for 2021: 4,100 passing yards, 27 TDs, 13 INTs.

Bust - TE Logan Thomas

Washington Football Team vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Logan Thomas was a potential breakout player last year with his connection with QB Alex Smith.

Unfortunately, Ryan Fitzpatrick comes in as a gunslinger who takes risks downfield. With McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and multiple receivers in the backfield, Thomas could see a decrease in his targets and fantasy football production.

Projected stats for 2021: 55 catches, 600 yards, 3 TDs.

