NFL trade rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Washington Football Team for the 2021-22 season

Washington is coming off a surprise appearance in the playoffs. Despite the early elimination, a good exhibition against eventual Super Bowl winners Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved the roster is qualified and only needs a few pieces to reach higher levels.

To achieve this goal, the team needs to focus on long-term solutions and reinforce underserved areas of the roster, which will see some players leave as Washington looks to add more quality.

Five Washington Football Team stars likely to be on the move

#1 - Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB

If Fitzpatrick maintains the same level he played at Miami last year, he's a good enough quarterback to lead this talented roster in a weak NFC East. Approaching 40, the veteran is no long-term solution and Washington will likely look for a new quarterback in the draft.

Reaching the playoffs was a welcome surprise last year, and if Fitzpatrick plays at that level again, Washington could make another postseason appearance. Beyond that, Washington needs a solution.

Highest Pressure Completion Percentage in 2020😳



1️⃣ Ryan Fitzpatrick: 60%

2️⃣ Nick Mullens: 51.4%

3️⃣ Mitchell Trubisky: 48.7% pic.twitter.com/PKjAvxevZQ — RotoUnderworld (@rotounderworld) July 8, 2021

#2 - Charles Leno, LT

Charles Leno is a classic case of a player who becomes expendable when his old team picks another at the same position. In this case, the Chicago Bears picked Teven Jenkins in the second round, allowing for Leno's salary to be moved.

Not that he's a bad player, - in fact, Leno is pretty solid - but he's a touch unlucky, as Washington are in the same situation as Chicago were: they drafted Samuel Cosmi in the second round. As Cosmi is still raw for the NFL, Leno should keep his job for now.

#3 - Lamar Miller, RB

The good days of Lamar Miller's career are behind him. The veteran, who excelled for the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans, had virtually no use in 2020, and although he re-signed with Washington in March, he'll get a limited amount of snaps at most in 2021.

A Pro Bowl nominee in 2018, Miller's best days are surely behind him. At 30, he's not quite an effective weapon in the NFL.

Baltimore Ravens v Washington Football Team

#4 - Peyton Barber, RB

Peyton Barber is an interesting case. His NFL production has dropped every year since he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016 - but he's still employed in the league.

Barber has only surpassed 500 rushing yards in just one year in his career, but that was more down to his high carry volume than his running efficiency. After all, 3.7 yards per attempt isn't an impressive number. With better options on the roster, Washington is unlikely to renew his contract.

Former @AuburnFootball standout Peyton Barber was @WashingtonNFL's short-yardage ball-carrier last season, but coach Ron Rivera isn't concerned about the running back's power after a leaner Barber participated in the @NFL team's offseason program. https://t.co/iWcUH3627R — Mark Inabinett (@AMarkG1) July 3, 2021

#5 - Adam Humphries, WR

Humphries is trying to revive his career after a very disappointing stint with the Tennessee Titans, where he failed to live up to the expectations of a contract worth nearly $40 million.

With Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel dominating both outside receiver spots, Humphries can focus on his specialty - the slot - and with a good year, he can sign a better contract once he hits the market in 2022. Washington will have to strengthen other weak positions on the roster and also focus on McLaurin's extension, so this contract probably won't come from the DC team.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha