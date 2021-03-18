NFL Free Agency: Washington Football Team signs Curtis Samuel

Washington Football Team has completed a much-needed signing and taken some weight off star WR Terry McLaurin, by tying down WR Curtis Samuel to a three-year, $34.5 million deal.

Former Panthers’ WR Curtis Samuel is signing a three-year, $34.5 million deal with Washington, per source. https://t.co/MtiJltnecK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Washington was in dire need of a top receiver to line up opposite McLaurin, who was double-covered on several occasions and still managed to rack up 1,118 receiving yards in the 2020 NFL regular season.

NFL Free Agency: Washington Football Team tried trading for Curtis Samuel in 2020

Curtis Samuel was drafted in the second round by the Carolina Panthers during the 2017 NFL Draft. Over the next two seasons, Samuel became a dual-threat receiver, racking up 478 rushing yards in four seasons, with 200 coming in the 2020 season.

The 24-year-old receiver has racked up 2,087 receiving yards for 14 touchdowns. In 2020, he had his best career in terms of receiving (851) and rushing yards.

Curtis Samuel could prosper in OC Scott Turner's system as a versatile receiver and runner. Turner utilized WR Steven Sims and J.D. McKissic as dual-threat players during the season, but Samuel will bring both speed and durability with him to Washington.

I don't like pairing Terry McLaurin with Curtis Samuel.



I love it.



Easily one of the most exciting signings so far in free agency. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 18, 2021

McLaurin and Samuel will likely line up across each other, while re-signed Cam Sims could likely be WR3 for the Washington Football Team. The offense could also be one of the most underrated, with newly signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. He will now have an offense that includes RB Antonio Gibson, TE Logan Thomas and a top-10 offensive line to protect them.

Washington could sign one more receiver, though that is unlikely as the linebacker position is in dire need of reinforcements. Nonetheless, Washington Football Team has already drafted a few receivers in the past who could help the offense. Fans are yet to see what Kelvin Harmon can show as he has struggled with injuries since being drafted two years ago.

Either way, Washington Football Team is one to look out for in the upcoming 2021 NFL season. We have yet to get through the NFL Draft as well, which could help Washington improve and make a big push in the upcoming season.