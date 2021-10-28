Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Week 8: Tight end rankings

NFL Week 8 is just around the corner, which means it's time to update your fantasy team. The league's tight ends were significant fantasy assets in Week 7 and expect more of the same in Week 8.

There is plenty of emerging tight end talent to choose from to help boost your fantasy numbers this week. Here's a look at the start 'em, sit 'em tight end fantasy rankings for Week 8.

Fantasy Football Week 4 Start 'Em: Tight End

#1 - Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions

Now that Zach Ertz has left the building, the Eagles are in on Goedert being their premier tight end and a higher-value receiving target. Goedert was able to score on a two-point conversion and amass 70 yards last week.

Thomas R. Petersen

#Eagles Dallas Goedert was the 5th highest graded of all TEs and WRs in week 7.He is the 5th highest graded TE so far in 2021. Dallas Goedert was the 5th highest graded of all TEs and WRs in week 7.He is the 5th highest graded TE so far in 2021.

#Eagles

Goedert should be a viable top ten tight end this week and should put up some decent numbers against a weak Detroit Lions defense.

#2 - Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dalton Schultz has emerged as one of the best scoring tight ends in football right now. The Cowboys are coming off a bye week, so they have had plenty of rest and time to prepare for this game. Playing against a Vikings defense that hasn't seen a top-level tight end is an area the Cowboys can exploit in Week 8.

Start Schlutz this week.

#3 - Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Jonnu Smith is banged up, meaning Hunter Henry will take the starting tight end job from here on out. Henry has scored more than 13 points every week, and the Patriots will be banking on Henry to stretch the middle of the field. Expect a big game from Henry this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

DFS Bargains

Hunter Henry at Chargers ($4,200)

Ricky Seals-Jones at Broncos ($3,800)

C.J. Uzomah at Jets ($3,700)

Fantasy Football Week 4 Sit 'Em: Tight Ends

#1 - Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Mike Gesicki has emerged as one of the best young tight ends in the game. But the Bills are next for the Dolphins.

Dolphin Nation

8 rec, 115 yards

4 rec, 43 yards

5 rec, 57 yards, 1 TD

10 rec, 86 yards Extend the man Mike Gesicki’s last 5 games: 7 rec, 85 yards, 1 TD8 rec, 115 yards4 rec, 43 yards5 rec, 57 yards, 1 TD10 rec, 86 yards Extend the man @MiamiDolphins Mike Gesicki’s last 5 games: 7 rec, 85 yards, 1 TD

8 rec, 115 yards

4 rec, 43 yards

5 rec, 57 yards, 1 TD

Extend the man @MiamiDolphins !

If history has taught us anything, this game will be a blowout and Gesicki will likely not see a lot of production. Don't bank on him going off in the 4th quarter of this game.

#2 - Jared Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. New England Patriots

Jared Cook has gone off in the past few weeks, garnering at least 13 fantasy points or more in every game. However, this week will not be a good matchup as the Patriots have been quite stingy against tight ends. Only Dalton Schultz has been able to score double-digit points in fantasy against the Patriots. Don't risk starting Cook this week.

#3 - David Njoku, Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Although David Njoku collected a decent haul of fantasy points last week, that may not be the case this week. The Steelers have only given up two touchdowns to tight ends this season, and only two tight ends have been able to score more than eight fantasy points against their defense. Bench Njoku this week.

DFS Fades

Mike Gesicki at Bills ($5,000)

Pat Freiermuth at Browns ($3,600)

Jared Cook vs. Patriots ($3,400)

Top 10 Fantasy Football Tight Ends in Week 8

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Detroit Lions Noah Fant, Denver Broncos vs. Washington Football Team T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Hunter Henry, New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Chargers Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams vs. Houston Texans Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals vs. Green Bay Packers

