3 TEs who shone on National Tight Ends Day

Sunday's games were chock full of action, but more than that, it was a day of celebration. Sunday was the official National Tight Ends day in the NFL. The league paid a sort of unofficial tribute to tight ends past and present.

From pass-catching to run blocking, the tight end position has become one of the most coveted positions in the NFL.

Being a nationally celebrated day for all tight ends, here's a look at three tight ends who had great games on National Tight Ends day.

Which tight end had the best performance on National Tight End day?

#1 - Mike Gesicki - Miami Dolphins

Although the Miami Dolphins have dropped their last six games, there has been one player who has emerged as a solid talent throughout seven games.

Mike Gesicki, much like last year, has become a great mismatch for many opposing defenses. That fact was on display yesterday when the Dolphins took on the Atlanta Falcons.

Gesicki logged 85 yards and one touchdown on seven receptions. The issue is that the Dolphins seem to want to get Gesicki more involved when things begin to go south.

Gesicki has proven time and time again that he is heavily capable of getting yards after the catch, and his big-bodied frame is ideal for causing terror in the middle of the field.

Should the Dolphins find a way to implement Gesicki in a much grander way, things could start turning around for the 1-6 team.

#2 - Kyle Pitts - Atlanta Falcons

The Dolphins-Falcons game had two tight ends starring for National Tight End day. Similar to Mike Gesicki having a great game against the Falcons defense, Falcons superstar tight end Kyle Pitts also put up fantastic numbers against an ailing Dolphins secondary.

The Dolphins could not contain Kyle Pitts by any measure. He was all over the field, making 2020 interception leader Xavien Howard pay for his soft coverage.

On the same number of receptions as Gesicki (seven), Pitts put up 163 yards against this confused Dolphins defense.

It has got to sting even more for the Dolphins, who could have traded up to nab this potential Hall of Fame tight end prospect.

#3 - C.J. Uzomah - Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are here and announced their arrival loud and clear during a Week 7 demolishing of the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. It was one of the most lopsided victories of the day.

The Bengals dismantled the surging Ravens team with a 41-17 final score. A team that was looked at to be the most disruptive in the entire AFC were take apart by the Bengals.

Joe Burrow and company carved up the Ravens defense, and tight end C.J. Uzomah was part of that high-powered offensive attack from Sunday.

Uzomah had just 3 receptions for 91 yards and two touchdown passes. The Bengals have to be proud that their tight end produced for a win as well as it being on National Tight Ends day. The Bengals are now 5-2 and looking to leap to the top of AFC contention.

