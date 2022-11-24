The Ole Miss Rebels are off to a 4-0 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season and are now ready to take on the Stanford Cardinal, who are 2-2 so far this season.

The Rebels are currently fifth in the Southeastern Conference, where they are looking to register their fifth consecutive win. The Cardinal, on the other hand, are part of the PAC-12 Conference and are looking to register their third win of the season. The game is being held at the State Farm Field House, where no team has home advantage.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Stanford Cardinal: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Ole Miss Rebels -115 -1 (-110) O 132.5 (-110) Stanford Cardinal -105 +1 (-110) U 132.5 (-110)

The Rebels have had a perfect start to the season. They opened their season with a win against the Alcron State Braves (73-58), followed by a win against the Florida Atlantic Owls (80-67). Their third win of the season came against the Chattanooga Mocs (70-58) and their final win came against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks (72-68).

The team is averaging 73.8 points per game while conceding 62.8 points per game. Their three-pt shooting in four games is averaging 34.9% whereas the filed goal percentage stands at 44.2. The offensive rebounds per game are at 37.5 whereas the defensive rebounds are 26.8.

The Stanford Cardinals have two wins and two losses so far this season. These wins have come against teams like the Pacific Tigers (88-78) and the Wisconsin Badgers (60-50). The team is scoring 70.0 ppg while conceding 63.8. They are scoring from the perimeter at 31.8% whereas the file goal percentage is at 46.6.

Ole Miss Rebels vs Stanford Cardinal: Match Details

Fixture: Ole Miss Rebels @ Stanford Cardinal

Date & Time: Thursday, November 24, 01:30 p.m ET

Venue: State Farm Field House

Ole Miss Rebels vs Stanform Cardinal: Prediction

Daeshun Ruffin is questionable for today's game against the Cardinal. He has a knee issue going on which might keep him out of the game. The Rebels are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games after a straight win. Their 10 games have passed the Over mark out of the last 13 games.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams. They will be meeting today for the first time and since the statistics are very similar, the contest looks to be a close one. Both teams are almost equal statistically and there is no clear winner to predict.

Final Prediction: Ole Miss Rebels (-115)

