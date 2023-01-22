Oregon State vs. California Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Oregon State Beavers (7-12) will visit the California Golden Bears (3-16) on Sunday. The Beavers have lost six straight games, with their last win over a non-mid-major program coming in early December over Washington. Cal has lost three in a row, but before that, they beat Colorado and Stanford in back-to-back games.

Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Golden Bears

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Oregon State Beavers +3.5 o123.5 +145 California Golden Bears -3.5 u123.5 -175

Oregon State vs. California Pilots Match Details

Fixture: Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Haas Pavilion

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Oregon State Beavers have a 0.98 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 238th in the nation. Cal has the 118th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.99. OSU does awful in all key stats except shot-making, where they are in the 60th percentile. They are also 61st in the free throw rate (FTR) metric. Conversely, the Golden Bears are in the 63rd percentile in defensive shot-making and 223rd in FTR.

The Beavers have high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, isolation, midrange, off-screen, post-up, and transition shot types. However, they are in the bottom 200 of all those shot types except post-ups, with a 0.89 SQ PPP (178th in the country). Conversely, the Golden Bears are in the bottom 170 in all those categories and 318th in the defensive post-up.

The Golden Bears have a 1.01 AdjOFF SQ, the 180th-best mark in the country. OSU has posted a 1.02 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 181st in the country. The Bears are 124th in FTR while being awful in all other key categories. The Beavers are 247th in defensive FTR but 73rd in defensive shot-making, a glaring weakness for Cal.

Cal is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: cut, half-court, isolation, midrange, P&R ball screen, and post-up. However, OSU is ranked 100th in the defensive half-court, while Cal owns a 0.95 SQ PPP in that shot type (285th in the country).

Oregon State vs. California Prediction

Cal is 3-7 in their last 10, all without leading scorer Devin Askew. Before that, they were winless, as Askew had one of the highest usage percentages in the country, despite being a 39% shooter from the field. They appear to be better without him. Meanwhile, the Beavers have lost six straight games and are in the basement of the Pac-12 standings. Despite that, Wayne Tinkle has had his team playing tough at times, fighting against the Arizona teams just last week. In a game like this, where neither team is a threat to finish anywhere close to the top of the standings, take the points, and in this case, the Beavers.

Prediction: Oregon State +3.5 (-110)

