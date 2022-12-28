Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction

The Detroit Pistons play host to the Orlando Magic at the Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday (December 28) in NBA Regular Season action.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The Magic ended their run of incredible form with a 110-129 defeat in their last game against the Los Angeles Lakers. They fell to 13-22 as they sit in 13th place in the Eastern Conference standings. This was only their second defeat over the last 10 games. The Magic still have a lot of concerns regarding their offense, as they are scoring just 110 points per game on average. This tally ranks them in the bottom five. Their perimeter defense is still one of the very best in the entire NBA, allowing only 33.6% three-pointer makes to the opposition.

It was a pretty sorry show by all of their starters in the last game, especially rookie sensation Paolo Banchero who only mustered up 4 points. It was his lowest tally by far this campaign, playing 22 minutes.

The Pistons are in a world of hurt. They are rooted to the bottom of the East, with an 8-28 record, which is the worst record in the entire NBA. They come into this game on the back of six successive defeats, the latest of which came against the LA Clippers 131-142.

They have the second-worst defense in the league, rated 118.6 as they allow nearly 119 points per game to their opposition.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Detroit Pistons

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 28, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Detroit Pistons Marvin Bagley Illness Out Orlando Magic Jalen Suggs Ankle Out

Jalen Suggs is out for the Magic, with an ankle problem. Pistons center Marvin Bagley is set to miss out with an illness.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Orlando Magic -1.5 (-115) Over 229.5 (-110) -120 Detroit Pistons +1.5 (-105) Under 229.5 (-107) +105

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Starting 5s

Orlando Magic: PG Markelle Fultz SG Franz Wagner SF Paolo Banchero PF Bol Bol C Moritz Wagner

Detroit Pistons: PG Killian Hayes SG Jaden Ivey SF Bojan Bogdanovic PF Isaiah Stewart C Jalen Duren

Magic vs. Pistons Betting Prediction

The Magic have been in stellar form but looked like a shadow of their recent selves in their last game. They do still have the upper hand in this contest, considering how poor the Pistons have been.

They are winless in six, while the Magic are 8-2 in the last 10. The Detroit side has only won four games at home all season and looks down and out before the game even starts. Orlando should take this one.

Magic: -120

