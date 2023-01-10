Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - January 10| 2022-23 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic take on the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Tuesday (January 10) in NBA Regular Season action. The betting odds and previews are given below:

The Blazers come into this game in terrible form having lost three straight. Following this terrible run of form, they have now fallen to a 19-20 record and are down to 10th place in the Western conference standings.

They have one of the lowest scoring offenses in the league as their average points per game tally is in the bottom 10. A major reason for this metric could be the regular absence of talisman Damian Lillard, who has suffered from regular injuries this season. Even though that has been a major problem, their backcourt has still flourished as they have the fifth-best three-point percentage in the entire NBA with nearly 38%.

The Magic have improved considerably over the last month or so but are still in a place in the standings which is far from desirable. They are 2-2 over the last four games and have improved to a 15-26 record but are still in 13th place in the Eastern conference standings. Their recent success can be attributed to their strong defensive performances, while their offense is still one of the worst in the entire league. Although they are allowing just 114 points per game to their opponents, they are scoring just above 111 points, which is the fourth worst tally in the entire NBA.

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Portland Trail Blazers

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Neither side has any major injury concerns for this game.

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Orlando Magic +8 (-110) Over 228.5 (-110) +250 Portland Trail Blazers -8 (-110) Under 228.5 (-110) -320

Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers Starting 5s

Magic: PG Markelle Fultz SG Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner PF Paolo Banchero C Wendell Carter

Blazers: PG Damian Lillard SG Anfernee Simons SF Josh Hart PF Jerami Grant C Jusuf Nurkic (GTD)

Magic vs. Blazers Betting Prediction

The Blazers have a much better chance of winning this game. The quality on paper that the Blazers have outweighs that of the Magic quite convincingly. The Magic haven’t been great at perimeter defense this season, allowing the second-most three-point attempts to the opposition in the entire league, while the Blazers have the fifth-best 3P% in the NBA.

Lillard and Anfernee Simons have been very impressive in tandem and could act as the catalysts for this game in favor of Portland.

Blazers: -8 (-110)

