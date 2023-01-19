Pacific vs. San Francisco Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 19| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Pacific Tigers are off to a 10-10 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fifth in the West Coast Conference, and are coming off a loss against the Santa Clara Broncos (92-81) in their previous outing. Judson Martindale led the scoring charts with 17 points, but it wasn't enough as the other players did not provide enough support. They will now take on the San Francisco Dons, who are 12-9 at the start of the season and are on a two-game losing streak, facing a defeat at the hands of the Saint Mary's Gaels (78-61) in their last outing. Isaiah Hawthorne and Zane Meeks came up with 13 and 14 points, respectively, but still fell short of the target by a long distance. The game will be hosted by them at the War Memorial Gym on Thursday, January 19th, where they will look to end their losing start.

Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Pacific Tigers +450 +11 (-110) O 153.5 (-110) San Francisco Dons -600 -11 (-110) U 153.5 (-110)

The Tigers have had a mixed start to the season. Their conference record is a decent 3-2 whereas their away record is far better than their home record of 6-2. The team is well above the average mark in offense, scoring 75.3 points per game, along with 28.8 offensive rebounds while conceding 74.7 points per game, which ranks 316th in the country.

The San Francisco Dons are also in a similar position, but their conference record is at a poor 1-5. Their home record is decent at 7-4, which they would like to improve on tonight. The team is also above the average mark in offense, scoring 74.5 points per game, while conceding 70.2 points per game, which ranks at 212th.

Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons: Match Details

Fixture: Pacific Tigers @ San Francisco Dons

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 11:00 p.m. ET

Venue: War Memorial Gym, San Francisco, California

Pacific Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons: Prediction

The Tigers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games away from home. San Francisco has a massive 8-2 advantage over the Tigers in their last eight games. However, they are struggling a lot more in the conference compared to the Tigers. Even though the Dons are playing at home, ruling out the Tigers is not a good option. Expect a close contest.

Final Prediction: Pacific +11 (-110)

