Penn State vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- January 4 | 2023 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The Penn State Nittany Lions, winners of five straight games, head to Ann Arbor to tangle with the Michigan Wolverines. This Big Ten skirmish is legit, as some Nittany Lions' doubters are silent during their current winning streak.

The Michigan Wolverines have had an up-and-down season so far, epitomized by their last three games--losing back-to-back contests to Central Michigan and North Carolina and then throttling Maryland.

We don't know what Michigan team we are getting from night to night, and the Wolverines need to develop consistency if they wish to challenge in the Big Ten.

Will Penn State remain hot and upset the Wolverines on the road, or will Michigan settle in for a hard-fought home victory?

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Penn State +4 (-110) O 141.5 (-110) +150 Michigan -4 (-110) U 141.5 (-110) -175

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson has been the mismatch nightmare for the opposition. Dickinson commands the paint on both ends of the court, leading the Wolverines in scoring, rebounds, and blocked shots. Dickinson is the go-to player for the Wolverines.

Guard Kobe Bufkin contributes to the Wolverines' success on both ends of the court. Bufkin averages 12 points per night while leading the team in steals.

Guard Jeff Howard helps the Wolverines with his shooting prowess and floor-spacing. Howard averages 15 points per game while shooting 45% from the field, 37% from deep, and 72% from the free throw line.

No surprise here, as Guard Jalen Pickett is the primary reason behind Penn State's early season success. Pickett is one of the best players in the Big Ten, and the numbers back it up. Pickett leads Penn State in scoring, rebounding, assists, and steals. Pickett is .1 blocked shots per game from sweeping the five major statistical categories.

Guard Seth Lundy is Pickett's, right-hand man. Lundy averages 14 points and seven rebounds per game while shooting 49% from the field, 40% from deep, and 81% from the free throw line.

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines: Match Details

Fixture: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Michigan Wolverines: Prediction

Penn State has been impressive early this season, especially on their recent winning streak. The Nittany Lions are making believers out of the naysayers. In this one, I'm going the opposite direction. Penn State does not have an answer for Hunter Dickinson on the inside.

While Penn State Guard Jalen Pickett can take over a ball game, the Wolverines are better prepared to handle his offensive assault. Take the Wolverines as they remain unbeaten in the Big Ten and give the points.

Final Prediction: Michigan Wolverines -4, O/U 140.5

