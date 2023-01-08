Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers pay the Little Caesars Arena a visit to face the Detroit Pistons on Sunday (January 8) in NBA regular season action.

The Pistons have gone 11-31 thus far and have struggled massively. Although their overall season has been quite poor, their recent form has been very encouraging. They have won three of their last six games as they come into this one on the back of a 109-121 defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. They are still rooted to the bottom of the Eastern conference standings and will look to spark a miracle in a game where they are not favored at all.

The 76ers on the other hand, have been brilliant all season, although their recent form has faltered. They have only won three of their last six games and have fallen to an overall record of 23-15 as they sit in 5th place in the Eastern conference standings. In the absence of their superstar Joel Embiid, they were unable to win their last game losing 112-126 against the Chicago Bulls at home.

Their other superstar, James Harden, dropped a stinking performance in the last game, scoring just 17 points as the 76ers last convincingly by a margin of 14 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ Detroit Pistons

Date & Time: Monday, January 8, 3:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid Foot Out

The Philadelphia side are still without their star man Joel Embiid who is still out injured with a foot problem.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Philadelphia 76ers -6 (-110) Over 230 (-110) -225 Detroit Pistons +6 (-110) Under 230 (-110) +188

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers: PG James Harden SG Tyrese Maxey SF De’Anthony Melton PF Tobias Harris C Montrezl Harrell

Detroit Pistons: PG Killian Hayes SG Jaden Ivey SF Bojan Bogdanovic PF Isaiah Stewart C Jalen Duren (GTD)

76ers vs. Pistons Betting Prediction

Even without their best player, this should be a cakewalk for the 76ers as the Pistons have been struggling massively all season long. They clearly don't have enough strength in their roster and the quality available does not match up with even this sub-par 76ers lineup.

The availability of Tobias Harris is a massive positive for the Philadelphia side as it takes a major burden off James Harden, who can play his natural game. The Pistons haven't been very successful at home winning just five games at the Little Caesars Arena all season long. The 76ers should take this one.

76ers: -6 (-110)

