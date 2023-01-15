Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Injury Report, Starting 5s, and Picks - January 15 | 2022/23 NBA Season

At 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, January 15, the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers will square off in the opening game of the 2022–23 NBA season at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The final two regular-season games between Philadelphia and Los Angeles are played, and the Sixers will attempt to win six straight games against the Lakers. Philadelphia overcame LA in December as a five-point home favorite with a final score of 228.0 points, 133-122. This time around, the Sixers are four-point away favorites with 237.0 total points.

On Thursday, Philadelphia lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 133-114 at home. The Sixers put up a dismal performance on both sides of the ball, committing 17 turnovers and letting the Thunder hit 51.2% of their field goals (14-for-33 from deep).

Since New Year's Eve, Philadelphia has a 4-2 SU record and a 3-3 ATS record. The Boston Celtics, who are seeded first in the Eastern Conference, are ahead of the Sixers by five games. Philadelphia is fourth in adjusted defensive efficiency and eighth in adjusted offensive efficiency in the league (114.8 points per 100 possessions) (111.0).

Los Angeles (19-23) lost their last game, a painful 119-115 double-overtime setback to the Dallas Mavericks, on Thursday after ending their five-game winning run with a 122-109 loss against the Denver Nuggets on January 9. As the 2.5-point home underdogs, LA missed a major chance to defeat the Mavs by allowing Luka Doncic to make a few game-tying three-pointers throughout regulation and the first overtime.

Over their last nine games, Los Angeles has a nine-game record of 6-3 SU and 6-2-1 ATS. They are currently one game behind the No. 10 Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings and in position 13. They are 20th in the NBA with 112.8 points scored per 100 possessions, but they give up 114.0 points in return (tied for 18th).

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers at LAL

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 9:30 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Players Team Status Injury Tobias Harris Philadelphia 76ers Questionable Knee Patrick Beverley Los Angeles Lakers Questionable Hip Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers Out Hamstring Lonnie Walker IV Los Angeles Lakers Out Knee Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Out Foot

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Philadelphia 76ers -176 -4 (-108) Los Angeles Lakers +148 +4 (-112)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Starting 5s

Philadelphia

PG - Tyrese Maxey | SG - James Harden | SF - Tobias Harris | PF - P.J. Tucker | C - Joel Embiid

Los Angeles

PG - Dennis Schroder | SG - Max Christie | PF - Juan Toscano-Anderson | PF - Lebron James | C - Thomas Bryant

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Betting Prediction

On the second night of a back-to-back, Philadelphia will have to contend with weariness after beginning a five-game road trip on Saturday. Los Angeles, whose last three home losses have all been by an exact four-point margin, is my pick in this matchup. Los Angeles has been playing well the past several weeks, and I anticipate that they will keep the Sixers at bay.

Pick: Los Angeles Lakers +4 (-112)

