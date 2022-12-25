The Christmas Day fixtures begin with this mouth-watering Eastern Conference clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks at the legendary Madison Square Garden on Sunday (December 25). The betting odds and predictions are given below:

The 76ers are in sensational form. They have won all of their last seven games. They come into this game with an overall record of 19-12 as they sit in 5th place in the Eastern Conference standings. They won their last game 119-104 against the Los Angeles Clippers which saw sublime performances from their superstar duo Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Joel Embiid ended the game with an outstanding 44-7-3 performance, adding to his already incredible points tally for the season, which sees him top the scoring charts for the campaign. He currently leads the league with 33 points per game.

James Harden also had a blinder of a game, registering a triple-double as he ended the game with 20 points, 21 assists, and 11 rebounds. Statistically. Harden has the best assists per game tally this campaign, getting nearly 11 assists a night.

The Knicks are 18-15 for the season thus far, placing sixth in the standings, just below the 76ers. They come into this game on the back of a two-game losing streak, the latest of which came against the Chicago Bulls 117-118.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City, New York

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Injury Report

TEAM PLAYER INJURY STATUS Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey Foot Out

Tyrese Maxey of the 76ers is the only notable absentee for the game as he misses out with a foot problem.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Philadelphia 76ers -2.5 (-107) Over 217 (-108) -140 New York Knicks +2.5 (-110) Under 217 (-108) +115

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Starting 5s

76ers: PG James Harden SG De’Anthony Melton SF Tobias Harris PF P.J. Tucker C Joel Embiid

Knicks: PG Jalen Brunson SG Quentin Grimes SF RJ Barrett PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

76ers vs. Knicks Betting Prediction

The 76ers are a much stronger side. They have been in scintillating form recently, winning seven consecutive games leading up to this one. With the form that their star duo of Embiid and Harden are in, no defense in the league look like they can cope with them.

The Knicks have typically become a victim of their own inconsistencies, as they lost their great win streak, going on to lose two in a row. The Philadelphia side should win this one.

76ers: -2.5 (-107)

