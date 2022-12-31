Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Spreads - December 31 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Philadelphia 76ers (20-14) are currently on a two-game losing skid. Their opponents tonight, the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20), are coming into tonight's game off the back of a 121-113 loss to the Charlotte Hornets.

The 76ers have had a rough go of it lately against the Washington Wizards and the New Orleans Pelicans. Despite the setbacks, one thing that has shone through of late is the output of Joel Embiid, who's currently averaging an incredible 33.8 points per game. The Thunder, meanwhile, are 2-2 in their last four games and have been carried on offense by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Match Details

Fixture: 76ers @ Thunder

Date & Time: Friday, December 31, 08:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

On the 76ers' front, there are no reported injuries ahead of tonight's game.

On the Thunder's end, power forward Chet Holmgren is out following a second foot operation earlier this month. Power/small forward Ousmane Dieng is out with a wrist injury. Power forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is out with an ankle injury. Power/small forward Aleksej Pokusevski is out with a leg fracture.

Player Team Injury Status Chet Holmgren Thunder Foot Out Ousmane Dieng Thunder Wrist Out Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Thunder Ankle Out Aleksej Pokusevski Thunder Leg Out

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds & Spreads

Team Spread Over/Under Money line 76ers -4.5 (-105) Ov 227 (-110) -180 Thunder +4.5 (-115) Un 227 (-110) +155

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Starting 5s

76ers - PG: Tyrese Maxey, SG: James Harden, SF: Tobias Harris, PF: P.J. Tucker, C: Joel Embiid

Thunder - PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, SG: Josh Giddey, SF: Luguentz Dort, PF: Jalen Williams, C: Jaylin Williams

76ers vs. Thunder Prediction

Overall, the 76ers are the superior team but they've looked rather sloppy of late, particularly on defense. De'Anthony Melton has helped in this regard, averaging two steals per game, but the Philadelphia unit have still struggled since ending their eight-game winning streak.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have had a below-average season thus far. After enduring a five-game skid earlier this month, they made a respectable comeback with three straight wins before returning to more hit-and-miss output. Shai Gilegeous-Alexander is very much the team MVP right now and will no doubt be who they rely upon the most for offensive success tonight.

Even with Gilegeous-Alexander on hand, though, the 76ers should be able to bounce back and return to winning ways tonight.

Prediction: 76ers -4.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes