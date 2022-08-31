Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Odds, Line, Picks, NRFI, and Predictions August 31, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks close out a three-game set Wednesday at Chase Field.

Arizona has demolished the Phillies two nights in a row, outscoring them 25-10. Things were looking up for the Phillies with the return of Bryce Harper. Seven runs should be enough to win a game, but the Diamondbacks are playing like an All-Star team.

"Back-to-back 6-run innings for the Diamondbacks" - TalkinBaseball_

Pitching in this one are Bailey Falter for the Phillies and Tommy Henry for the Diamondbacks.

Falter isn't having an ideal sophomore season, but it is going better than his abysmal rookie season. Falter has made nine starts this season and holds an ERA of 4.41. For what it's worth, he did look strong in his last outing, allowing just three runs in six innings of work.

Henry is making his sixth career start in this one. He's off to a great start in the show, allowing 10 runs in 28 innings of work. While this isn't an ideal sample size, he deserves the edge in this matchup.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 31, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

"Now this is how you watch a baseball game." - imjaredmarshall

Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Totals Phillies -136 Yes (-125) Over 5 Runs (-114) D-Backs +116 No (+100) Over 4 Runs (-128)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Best Picks

Henry has recorded 5+ strikeouts just once in his career, and given that the Phillies are a mid-tier strikeout team, there is no reason to think he is going to make it two tonight. This is an easy play.

Tommy Henry Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-156)

Tommy Henry sporting the City Connect uniform.

Arizona's bats are hotter than that Phoenix desert, and to think they would only score three runs after scoring 10+ two nights in a row is crazy. Bettors can expect 4+ runs tonight.

Arizona Over 4 Runs (-128)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction

This one is a tough call. The D-backs are on a roll, but it's hard to believe the Phillies would drop three games in a row like this. Bettors should ride with the hot hand; in this case, it's Tommy Henry. The Phillies are getting swept by the lowly Diamondbacks.

Arizona (+116)

