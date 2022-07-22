Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. The Phillies defeated the Miami Marlins 4-1 on Sunday to improve to 49-43 on the year. The Cubs currently hold a 35-57 record this season courtesy of their 3-2 win over the New York Mets on Sunday. The Phillies currently hold a Wild Card spot entering Friday's contest, while the Cubs are well out of the playoff picture.

"Willson Contreras and Ian Happ are All-Stars. #AllStarGame" - Cubs

Kyle Gibson gets the ball Friday for the Phillies, carrying a 5-3 record and a 4.35 ERA. This Cubs offense ranks #20 in runs per game, and in their last seven, they're averaging just 2.7 runs per contest.

Last time out, Gibson tossed six innings, surrendering four hits and one earned run while striking out 5. The Phillies' righty has been solid at home this year, carrying a 4.01 ERA at Citizens Bank Park on the season. Look for him to have another strong outing on Friday night.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Kyle Gibson, Filthy Changeup and Curveball. Kyle Gibson, Filthy Changeup and Curveball. 😷 https://t.co/ZZcSItrVZn

"Kyle Gibson, Filthy Changeup and Curveball." - Rob Friedman

Justin Steele gets the call Friday for the Cubs, sporting a 3-6 record and a 4.15 ERA. The lefty has been dependable this year. He'll be facing a very solid Phillies lineup that scores the sixth-most runs per game. His high WHIP doesn't bode well for Cubs fans as the Phillies have the fifth-most home runs in the league.

Steele will have to be careful and keep the ball in the park Friday if his club is to start the second half on a positive note.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Friday, July 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago Cubs +120 +1.5 (-175) Over 9.0 (-115) Philadelphia Phillies -130 -1.5 (+145) Under 9.0 (-105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Best Picks

Patrick Wisdom has struggled over the last few weeks, and he's had little success against crafty righties like Kyle Gibson. Look for the Cubs' infielder to continue his cold spell on Friday.

Pick: Patrick Wisdom Under 0.5 Total Bases (+115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Prediction

The Cubs have had an awful season, and they may be looking to trade some pieces at the trade deadline. They've won just 40% of their road games, and against good teams, they haven't had much success. Back Gibson and the Phillies to lead through five frames in the series opener.

Prediction: Philadelphia Phillies First 5 Innings -0.5 (+105)

