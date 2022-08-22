Create

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Reds and Phillies play Monday.
Lucas Abrenica
ANALYST
Modified Aug 22, 2022 10:22 PM IST

The Philadelphia Phillies will be at home to face the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. The Phillies were beaten by the New York Mets 10-9 on Sunday to bring their record to 66-55 this year. The Reds currently hold a 48-71 record this season following their win versus the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Cincinnati has been a pretty bad team away from home, holding just a 22-35 away record this year. Philly currently holds the third Wild Card spot in the National League.

Luis Cessa gets the call Monday for the Reds, sporting a 3-1 record and a 5.50 ERA. Cessa has made one start this year. In that outing, he lasted just one inning. He'll likely just be used as an opener before giving way to a subpar bullpen. Philly's offense ranks seventh in runs per game, and they beat the Reds in a three-game set last week. Look for the Phillies bats to get going to open up this series.

Philadelphia's Noah Syndergaard gets the call on Monday night. He is 7-8 with a 3.95 ERA and will be making his 19th start of the year. The Reds offense ranks 18th in runs per game, but in their previous seven, they averaged a solid 5.6 runs per contest.

Noah Syndergaard has settled in! https://t.co/8L3uHHmEQA
"Noah Syndergaard has settled in!" - Brodes Media

In his last start, Syndergaard threw seven innings, surrendering eight hits and three earned runs while fanning six in a win versus the Reds. Cincinnati has been bad hitting-wise on the road this season, though, so look for Syndergaard to try and stay undefeated with his new club.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

TeamMoney LineSpreadOver/Under
Cincinnati Reds+205+1.5 (+100)Over 8.5 (-115)
Philadelphia Phillies-245-1.5 (-120)Under 8.5 (-105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

J.T. Realmuto is red-hot, slugging .588 in his last 85 at-bats. He will also play in his home park, which caters to hitters. Look for the Phillies' backstop to keep raking from the middle of the order on Monday.

Pick: J.T. Realmuto Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

The Phillies lost another disappointing series to the New York Mets. Still, they'll remain home to face a Cincinnati team that's 23 games under .500. In Syndergaard's first three outings with Philly, opponents averaged just 3.3 runs. Expect the Phillies to win and cover against a weak Reds pitching staff.

Prediction: Phillies -1.5 (-120)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 130-88-3 (+324.3 Units)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Comments

