Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will be at home to face the Cincinnati Reds on Monday night. The Phillies were beaten by the New York Mets 10-9 on Sunday to bring their record to 66-55 this year. The Reds currently hold a 48-71 record this season following their win versus the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.
Cincinnati has been a pretty bad team away from home, holding just a 22-35 away record this year. Philly currently holds the third Wild Card spot in the National League.
Luis Cessa gets the call Monday for the Reds, sporting a 3-1 record and a 5.50 ERA. Cessa has made one start this year. In that outing, he lasted just one inning. He'll likely just be used as an opener before giving way to a subpar bullpen. Philly's offense ranks seventh in runs per game, and they beat the Reds in a three-game set last week. Look for the Phillies bats to get going to open up this series.
Philadelphia's Noah Syndergaard gets the call on Monday night. He is 7-8 with a 3.95 ERA and will be making his 19th start of the year. The Reds offense ranks 18th in runs per game, but in their previous seven, they averaged a solid 5.6 runs per contest.
"Noah Syndergaard has settled in!" - Brodes Media
In his last start, Syndergaard threw seven innings, surrendering eight hits and three earned runs while fanning six in a win versus the Reds. Cincinnati has been bad hitting-wise on the road this season, though, so look for Syndergaard to try and stay undefeated with his new club.
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details
Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Philadelphia Phillies
Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks
J.T. Realmuto is red-hot, slugging .588 in his last 85 at-bats. He will also play in his home park, which caters to hitters. Look for the Phillies' backstop to keep raking from the middle of the order on Monday.
Pick: J.T. Realmuto Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction
The Phillies lost another disappointing series to the New York Mets. Still, they'll remain home to face a Cincinnati team that's 23 games under .500. In Syndergaard's first three outings with Philly, opponents averaged just 3.3 runs. Expect the Phillies to win and cover against a weak Reds pitching staff.
Prediction: Phillies -1.5 (-120)
