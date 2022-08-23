Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night. The Phillies beat the Reds 4-1 on Monday, bringing their record to 67-55 this season. The Reds now sit at 48-72 this year after losing Monday's matchup. The Phillies are tied with the San Diego Padres with a 1.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the second Wild Card spot.

Cincinnati has been a poor team away from home, holding just a 22-36 away record this season. They've also hit a cold stretch, winning just four of their previous 13.

Ranger Suarez, who is 8-5 with a 3.31 ERA, will be on the hill Tuesday for Philadelphia. The former closer has been dependable this year, and he'll be up against a pretty bad Reds lineup. Recently, the left-hander has been almost flawless, allowing just one earned run in his previous 14 innings.

Cincinnati has struggled offensively on the road this year, and their lineup has a lot of holes in it, especially with the injury to Joey Votto. Suarez shut down the Reds last week, pitching seven scoreless innings and striking out eight. Philly is also 14-7 in Suarez's starts this year, which has to give them confidence. Look for the southpaw to try and match this performance on Tuesday.

Cincinnati will start Nick Lodolo, who holds a 3-4 record and a 4.12 ERA. Last start, he was solid, going seven innings, allowing five hits and no earned runs while striking out eight versus the Phillies. Lately, the left-hander has been very reliable, carrying a 2.54 ERA in his previous five appearances.

The concern, though, is that Lodolo has been poor away from home this year. He's carrying an 8.48 road ERA this season. Even though it hasn't come in a lot of innings, this might be an issue for tonight's start.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +180 +1.5 (-120) Over 8.0 (-105) Philadelphia Phillies -220 -1.5 (+100) Under 8.0 (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Nick Castellanos doubled and homered in last night's game, and he'll look to stay hot on Tuesday. Lodolo has struggled at times, and Castellanos is a lefty killer. He's slugging .525 off of southpaws, and he's also recorded three multi-hit games out of his last four starts. Expect Castellanos to produce again in this one.

Pick: Nick Castellanos Over 1.5 Total Bases (+125)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

These two starters met last week and went toe-to-toe, combining for 14 scoreless innings. That game ended 1-0 in favor of the Reds, and overall, 10 of the Phillies' last 14 have gone under. We should expect these southpaws to buckle down again, and while we'll likely see more than one run, don't expect much more scoring.

Prediction: Reds Team Total Under 3 Runs (+100) & Game Total Under 8 (-115)

