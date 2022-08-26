Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night. The Phillies defeated the Reds 7-5 on Wednesday, bringing their record to 69-55 on the year. Looking at the Reds, they currently hold a 48-74 record on the season after losing Wednesday.

Cincinnati has been very bad on the road this season, and they've recently dropped seven of their previous nine away from home.

Aaron Nola gets the nod Thursday for the Phillies, holding an 8-10 record and a 3.25 ERA. He has been dependable this season, and he'll be facing a Reds lineup that isn't that bad. Last outing, Nola tossed five innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs while striking out nine in a loss to the New York Mets.

Cincinnati's scoring has been subpar on the road this season compared to when they're home, which is to be expected. Expect Nola, who has been solid all season, to put together a better start than his outing last week.

Justin Dunn, who is 1-1 with a 6.08 ERA, will be taking the hill Thursday for Cincinnati. Dunn only has 13 1/3 innings under his belt this year, but he's been much worse compared to past years. The Phillies have a strong lineup even without star Bryce Harper, as they rank seventh in runs per game. Expect Philly's bats to get going again when they step in against Dunn on Thursday.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Thursday, August 25, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Cincinnati Reds +275 +1.5 (+145) Over 8.5 (-105) Philadelphia Phillies -350 -1.5 (-175) Under 8.5 (-115)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Best Picks

Justin Dunn hasn't pitched much this year, but so far, the results haven't been great. His walks line is set at 3.5, which is interesting, considering he's walked four or more hitters just twice in his last 13 MLB starts. Of course, most of these starts were from last year, but the Phillies don't walk more than average, so expect him to stay under four tonight.

Pick: Justin Dunn Under 3.5 Walks (+105)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds Betting Prediction

With Dunn's inexperience and the Phillies having a pretty solid lineup, expect them to put up a decent amount of runs on the board.

Prediction: Phillies Team Total Over 5 Runs (-125)

