Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 11 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will go for the sweep versus the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon. The Phillies beat the Marlins 4-3 on Tuesday to bring their record to 62-48 this year. The Marlins currently hold a 49-61 record this season after the loss. Philadelphia has the second Wild Card spot in the National League entering Thursday.

PhilliesNotes @PhilliesNotes At 41-19 since June 1, this marks the Phillies best 60-game stretch since July 15-Sept. 18, 2011 (also 41-19). At 41-19 since June 1, this marks the Phillies best 60-game stretch since July 15-Sept. 18, 2011 (also 41-19).

Kyle Gibson will start Thursday for the Phillies. He is 7-4 with a 4.36 ERA in 21 starts. This Marlins offense is averaging just 1.4 runs per game in their last seven, which is awful.

Recently, Gibson has been excellent, giving up just three earned runs in his previous 14 frames. Also, in Gibson's last 14 innings facing Miami, he's allowed only two earned runs. The Phillies came away with the win in both of Gibson's previous two starts versus Miami, and they'll look to make it three straight.

Miami sends out righty Edward Cabrera, who has a 2-1 record and 2.61 ERA. The Phillies offense he'll be up against ranks sixth in runs per game, and in their previous seven, they're up to 6.3 runs per contest. Even without Bryce Harper, there are enough good hitters in Philly's lineup.

Last outing, Cabrera threw five no-hit innings while striking out eight in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. He was dominant in this start and would've been able to go deeper if he hadn't just returned from injury.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Edward Cabrera, Filthy 85mph Breaking Ball. Edward Cabrera, Filthy 85mph Breaking Ball. 😷 https://t.co/jLHhwmvfaN

Cabrera has electric stuff, but the Phillies should be a much tougher challenge for the young righty.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Thursday, August 11, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +140 +1.5 (-145) Over 8.0 (-120) Philadelphia Phillies -165 -1.5 (+125) Under 8.0 (+100)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Darick Hall will bat cleanup on Thursday. Facing righties this year, he has been very solid, sporting a .989 OPS. He's been hot recently too. In the last two weeks, he's hit three homers and carries a .759 SLG. Expect him to get at least one total base today.

Pick: Darick Hall Over 0.5 Total Bases (-145)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

The Phillies are currently riding a seven-game winning streak that they'll look to make eight on Thursday. With Gibson on the hill, Philadelphia has gone 13-8 this year. Gibson has dominated Miami this year, and he should continue to do so with the Marlins missing some key bats.

Prediction: Marlins Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-110)

