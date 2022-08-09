Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 9 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night. The Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 13-1 on Sunday, moving to 60-48 on the season. Meanwhile, the Marlins currently hold a 49-59 record on the year with their win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Phillies are in a tight Wild Card race at the moment and will be looking to increase their postseason chances with a series win this week. The Marlins come into Philly slumping, losers of seven of their last nine.

"How sweep it is! #RingTheBell" - Phillies

Zack Wheeler will start Tuesday for the Phillies. He is 10-5 with a 2.69 ERA over 20 starts. He's been solid the last couple of weeks, giving up just four earned runs in his last 21 innings. This Marlins offense is averaging a minuscule 1.7 runs per game in their past seven, and they've been poor all season.

The Philadelphia right-hander has been very impressive in his home stadium this year, sporting a 1.58 ERA in Philly in 10 home starts. Expect Wheeler to have no issue with this Miami lineup on Tuesday.

Miami will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett for Tuesday's matchup. He has a 2-5 record with a 3.88 ERA in 11 starts. The left-hander has a 3.04 FIP which is great and indicates that he's been unlucky so far this year. The Phillies' offense is hot, though, averaging 6.9 runs per game in their last seven, so Garrett will have to be on top of his game.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 9, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Miami Marlins +200 +1.5 (-105) Over 7.5 (-110) Philadelphia Phillies -240 -1.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-110)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Best Picks

Zack Wheeler has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season. Miami hasn't been doing anything offensively recently, and they're also missing some of their best hitters.

"Zack Wheeler, Dirty 82mph Curveball." - Rob Friedman

Pick: Zack Wheeler Under 4.5 Hits Allowed (+125)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins Betting Prediction

The Phillies are in the middle of a five-game winning streak that they'll look to extend to six on Tuesday. With Wheeler on the hill, they should have a good chance to keep their streak alive.

Philadelphia has won each of their last eight games while favored, and they're big favorites tonight. Miami has also gone 19-55 when they score less than five runs, which they haven't achieved in nine straight. Back the home side to lead after five.

Prediction: Phillies First 5 Innings -0.5 (-145)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt