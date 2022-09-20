Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Philadelphia Phillies will meet the Toronto Blue Jays in a two-game MLB series on Tuesday (September 20). Both teams are in the East division of the National and American Leagues, respectively. The Phillies will host this two-game encounter.
Philadelphia has been pretty good this season but are third in the NL East. They have a solid overall record (80-66), faring well at home (44-31). However, in their division, the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves have been the dominant teams The Phillies will now look to end their season on a strong third but will have to shine collectively to beat the Jays.
Toronto, meanwhile, is second in the AL East, behind the Yankees. They face competition from the Tampa Bay Rays, who are right behind them in third. A lot depends on the Rays' performance, but the Blue Jays cannot let things slip and lose the wildcard spot. Toronto's offense has to be spot-on tonight.
"Recap"- Blue Jays
Both teams are coming off defeats in their previous games. There were a lot of question marks on their offense in the low-scoring match-ups.
In an interesting two-game series, where one team will lose, the sport will be the winner. For neutrals, these games are super exciting to look forward to.
Phildelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Match Details
Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Phildelphia Phillies
Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 06:45 pm EDT
Venue: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Betting Odds
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Pick
With an ERA of 2.94 in 29 games, Ross Stripling is the hitman Toronto needs in this game. In a desperate need to win games, the Blue Jays are riding on Ross to deliver.
His season statistics have been amazing, so it could be a battle between him and the Phillies batters. Stripling needs to strike big to have an impact tonight.
Pick: Total Strikes O 3.5 (-115)
Philadelphia Phillies vs Toronto Blue Jays: Prediction
Game 1 between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Jays is going to be a rollercoaster. It will be Toronto's pitcher versus the Phillies batters. The Jays need this win more to have a chance at qualification, but Philadelphia could play spoilsport.
Prediction: Blue Jays 1st 5 Innings Moneyline (-130)